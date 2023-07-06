PJAM has advised that on 4 July 2023, three senior managers were issued a total of 16,568 PJAM shares under the Employee Share Purchase Plan.

PJAM has further advised that on 4 July 2023, a connected party sold 128,700 PJAM shares. Also, on 5 July 2023 the connected party bought 1,145 shares and sold 2,738 shares.