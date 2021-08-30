Log in
    A028670   KR7028670008

PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

(A028670)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::MANDATORY DISCLOSURE ON CURRENT STATUS OF ENTERPRISE GROUP

08/30/2021 | 06:12am EDT
PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

________________________________________________________________________________

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE ON CURRENT STATUS OF ENTERPRISE GROUP

________________________________________________________________________________

  • Chief Executive Officer : Ahn, Joong Ho & Kim, Hong Kuk
  • Location: Tower8, 7, Jongro 5 gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Korea Tel) 82-2-316-5114
    Website) http://www.panocean.com
  1. Details of shares owned by companies belonging to the enterprise group

(As of June 30, 2021)

Company owned shares

Invested Company

Book Value (KRW mil.)

No of shares

Pan Ocean Co., Ltd

Pos SM

3,806

800,000 (100%)

  1. Details of debt guarantee for companies belonging to the enterprise group and the others

(As of June 30, 2021)

(Unit : KRW mil.)

Debtor

Creditor

Amount of

Amount of

Period for debt guarantee

debt

guarantee

POS Maritime FC S.A.

The Export-Import

3,360

3,360

2017.12.28~2022.12.28

Bank of Korea

POS Maritime GC S.A

Societe Generale

8,645

8,645

2018.03.19~2025.03.19

POS Maritime HC S.A

Societe Generale

8,644

8,644

2018.03.19~2025.03.19

POS Maritime IC S.A.

Societe Generale

8,644

8,644

2018.04.12~2025.03.19

Pan Ocean (America), Inc.

Standard Chartered

0

28,250

2020.08.17~2021.08.17

Pan Ocean (America), Inc.

The Export-Import

0

73,450

2020.09.02~2021.09.02

Bank of Korea

39,550

39,550

2020.09.04~2023.09.04

Employee stock

Heungkook Savings

5

6

2020.09.13~2021.09.12

ownership association

Bank

Total

68,848

170,549

-

  1. The status of performance guarantee for companies belonging to the enterprise group and the others

(As of June 30, 2021)

Name of company

Number of guarantees

Amount (KRW mil.)

Pan Ocean Co., Ltd

14

26,392

  1. The status of borrowings

(from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(Unit : KRW mil.)

Loaner

The enterprise group

The others

Borrower

Pan Ocean Co., Ltd

-

285,087

BY ORDER OF THE COMPANY

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

Date: 30 August 2021

Disclaimer

Pan Ocean Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
