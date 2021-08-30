General Announcement::MANDATORY DISCLOSURE ON CURRENT STATUS OF ENTERPRISE GROUP
PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.
________________________________________________________________________________
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE ON CURRENT STATUS OF ENTERPRISE GROUP
________________________________________________________________________________
Chief Executive Officer : Ahn, Joong Ho & Kim, Hong Kuk
Location: Tower8, 7, Jongro 5 gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, Korea Tel) 82-2-316-5114
Website)
http://www.panocean.com
Details of shares owned by companies belonging to the enterprise group
(As of June 30, 2021)
Company owned shares
Invested Company
Book Value
(KRW mil.)
No of shares
Pan Ocean Co., Ltd
Pos SM
3,806
800,000 (100%)
Details of debt guarantee for companies belonging to the enterprise group and the others
(As of June 30, 2021)
(Unit : KRW mil.)
Debtor
Creditor
Amount of
Amount of
Period for debt guarantee
debt
guarantee
POS Maritime FC S.A.
The Export-Import
3,360
3,360
2017.12.28~2022.12.28
Bank of Korea
POS Maritime GC S.A
Societe Generale
8,645
8,645
2018.03.19~2025.03.19
POS Maritime HC S.A
Societe Generale
8,644
8,644
2018.03.19~2025.03.19
POS Maritime IC S.A.
Societe Generale
8,644
8,644
2018.04.12~2025.03.19
Pan Ocean (America), Inc.
Standard Chartered
0
28,250
2020.08.17~2021.08.17
Pan Ocean (America), Inc.
The Export-Import
0
73,450
2020.09.02~2021.09.02
Bank of Korea
39,550
39,550
2020.09.04~2023.09.04
Employee stock
Heungkook Savings
5
6
2020.09.13~2021.09.12
ownership association
Bank
Total
68,848
170,549
-
The status of performance guarantee for companies belonging to the enterprise group and the others
(As of June 30, 2021)
Name of company
Number of guarantees
Amount (KRW mil.)
Pan Ocean Co., Ltd
14
26,392
The status of borrowings
(from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(Unit : KRW mil.)
Loaner
The enterprise group
The others
Borrower
Pan Ocean Co., Ltd
-
285,087
BY ORDER OF THE COMPANY
Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua
Company Secretary
Date: 30 August 2021
Disclaimer
Pan Ocean Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:11:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.
Sales 2021
3 992 B
3,42 B
3,42 B
Net income 2021
358 B
0,31 B
0,31 B
Net Debt 2021
1 236 B
1,06 B
1,06 B
P/E ratio 2021
12,1x
Yield 2021
0,95%
Capitalization
4 330 B
3 723 M
3 711 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,39x
EV / Sales 2022
1,44x
Nbr of Employees
2 155
Free-Float
45,2%
Chart PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
8 100,00 KRW
Average target price
8 310,00 KRW
Spread / Average Target
2,59%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.