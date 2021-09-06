General Announcement::THE CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AND SPECIALLY RELATED PERSONS

PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE (THE CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AND SPECIALLY RELATED PERSONS)

Pan Ocean Co., Ltd. ("the Company") wishes to announce that the number of shares held by the Company's largest shareholder and specially related persons has been changed from 292,694,553 shares to 292,666,553 shares and the collective shareholding ratio of Harim Holdings co., ltd. and 13 specially related persons is 54.75%.

[Details of Harim Holdings and 13 specially related persons]

Name (Name of Corporation) Relationship No. of shares Shareholding Ratio(%) HARIM HOLDINGS CO., LTD. The largest shareholder 292,400,000 54.70% KIM, KI MAN 75,008 0.01% KIM, JAE KWAN 30,000 0.01% JEUNG, JIN HYO 30,000 0.01% PARK, JAE HO 1,600 0.00% AHN, JOONG HO 8,120 0.00% LEE, JEONG GU Specially related persons of the 2,000 0.00% LEE, BUM KWON largest shareholder 64,541 0.01% NAM, IN SUK 3,030 0.00% MOON, KYEONG PIL 27,712 0.00% KWON, JI EUN 5,749 0.00% KIM, YONG KIL 1,288 0.00% CHEON, SE GI 2,355 0.00% PARK, JUM SU 15,150 0.00% TOTAL 292,666,553 54.75%

BY ORDER OF THE COMPANY

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

Date: 6 September 2021