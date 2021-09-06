General Announcement::THE CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AND SPECIALLY RELATED PERSONS
09/06/2021 | 04:12am EDT
PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.
MANDATORY DISCLOSURE (THE CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AND SPECIALLY RELATED PERSONS)
Pan Ocean Co., Ltd. ("the Company") wishes to announce that the number of shares held by the Company's largest shareholder and specially related persons has been changed from 292,694,553 shares to 292,666,553 shares and the collective shareholding ratio of Harim Holdings co., ltd. and 13 specially related persons is 54.75%.
[Details of Harim Holdings and 13 specially related persons]
Pan Ocean Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:11:01 UTC.