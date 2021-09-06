Log in
    A028670   KR7028670008

PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

(A028670)
General Announcement::THE CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AND SPECIALLY RELATED PERSONS

09/06/2021 | 04:12am EDT
PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

MANDATORY DISCLOSURE (THE CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES OF THE LARGEST SHAREHOLDER AND SPECIALLY RELATED PERSONS)

Pan Ocean Co., Ltd. ("the Company") wishes to announce that the number of shares held by the Company's largest shareholder and specially related persons has been changed from 292,694,553 shares to 292,666,553 shares and the collective shareholding ratio of Harim Holdings co., ltd. and 13 specially related persons is 54.75%.

[Details of Harim Holdings and 13 specially related persons]

Name (Name of Corporation)

Relationship

No. of shares

Shareholding

Ratio(%)

HARIM HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

The largest shareholder

292,400,000

54.70%

KIM, KI MAN

75,008

0.01%

KIM, JAE KWAN

30,000

0.01%

JEUNG, JIN HYO

30,000

0.01%

PARK, JAE HO

1,600

0.00%

AHN, JOONG HO

8,120

0.00%

LEE, JEONG GU

Specially related persons of the

2,000

0.00%

LEE, BUM KWON

largest shareholder

64,541

0.01%

NAM, IN SUK

3,030

0.00%

MOON, KYEONG PIL

27,712

0.00%

KWON, JI EUN

5,749

0.00%

KIM, YONG KIL

1,288

0.00%

CHEON, SE GI

2,355

0.00%

PARK, JUM SU

15,150

0.00%

TOTAL

292,666,553

54.75%

BY ORDER OF THE COMPANY

Lotus Isabella Lim Mei Hua

Company Secretary

Date: 6 September 2021

Disclaimer

Pan Ocean Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 08:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
