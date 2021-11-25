Tender/ Acquisition/ Takeover/ Purchase Offer::Voluntary

PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Korea)

Company Registration Number 110111-0004286

PROPOSED VOLUNTARY DELISTING OF PAN OCEAN CO., LTD.

APPROVAL FOR (1) THE PROPOSED DELISTING AND (2) WAIVER OF RULE 1309(1) OF THE

LISTING MANUAL

1. INTRODUCTION

The board of directors (the "Board") of Pan Ocean Co., Ltd. (the "Company") refers to the joint announcement dated 14 June 2021 (the "Joint Announcement") made by the Company and Harim Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Offeror") in relation to the following:

the proposed voluntary delisting of the Company (the " Delisting ") of its issued ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shares ") from the Official List of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the " SGX-ST ") pursuant to Rules 1307 and 1309 of the listing manual of the SGX-ST (the " Listing Manual "); and the proposed conditional cash exit offer (the " Exit Offer ") to be made by RHT Capital Pte. Ltd., for and on behalf of the Offeror for all the Shares which are registered on the register of shareholders in Singapore (the " Singapore Branch Register "), up to a maximum of 206,896 Shares (the " Maximum Quantity ") from the shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") who are registered as holders of such Shares on the Singapore Branch Register (the " Singapore Registered Shareholders "). For the avoidance of doubt, the Exit Offer will not be extended to the Shareholders whose Shares are registered on the Company's principal register of shareholders in the Republic of Korea (such shareholders, the " Korea Registered Shareholders ").

All capitalised terms used and not defined herein shall have the same meanings given to them in the Joint Announcement.

2. BACKGROUND TO AND GROUNDS FOR THE APPLICATION TO THE SGX-ST

2.1 Listing Manual Requirements

Under Rule 1307 of the Listing Manual, the SGX-ST may agree to an application by the Company to delist from the Official List of the SGX-ST if: the Company convenes an extraordinary general meeting (" EGM ") to obtain Shareholders' approval for the Delisting; and the resolution to approve the Delisting has been approved by a majority of at least 75% of the total number of issued Shares (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) held by Shareholders present and voting, on a poll, either in person or by proxy at the EGM. The Offeror and parties acting in concert with it must abstain from voting on the resolution. Pursuant to Rule 1309(1) of the Listing Manual, if the Company is seeking to delist from the SGX-ST, an exit offer must be made to the Company's shareholders and holders of any other classes of listed securities to be delisted. The exit offer must: be fair and reasonable; and

1