  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7532   JP3639650005

PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(7532)
2022-08-25
2466.00 JPY   -0.76%
Foreigners net buyers in Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week

08/25/2022 | 03:20am EDT
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Foreigners continued purchases in Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week in the week to Aug. 19 as upbeat domestic corporate earnings and a rally in Wall Street's major indexes boosted sentiment further.

Overseas investors bought Japanese stocks worth a net 403.89 billion yen ($2.96 billion) last week, marking their biggest weekly purchase since July 22, data from exchanges showed.

They secured derivatives worth a net 426.18 billion yen but exited a net 22.29 billion yen in cash equities.

Investors scooped up a fresh batch of domestic firms last week, lured by their strong quarterly results. Discount store operator Pan Pacific International Holdings surged 12.7% last week, while Sundrug added nearly 10%.

The Nikkei share average and the Topix index rose over 1% each last week, in their third weekly gain in a row. The Nikkei also hit an over seven-month high in that week.

However, both indexes are set for a weekly loss this week as investors are cautiously awaiting for clues on the size of U.S. interest rate hikes, from the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference, due to start on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Japanese bonds obtained a net 2.36 billion yen in foreign inflows last week, after witnessing a weekly outflow in the week before.

On the other hand, Japanese investors withdrew a net 72.2 billion yen out of overseas bonds after two weeks of purchases, while also disposing of foreign equities, worth 506.3 billion yen. ($1 = 136.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.58% 28479.01 Real-time Quote.-1.18%
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.76% 2466 Delayed Quote.56.58%
SUNDRUG CO.,LTD. -0.14% 3490 Delayed Quote.16.31%
TOPIX INDEX 0.48% 1976.6 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
Sales 2022 1 843 B 13 464 M 13 464 M
Net income 2022 57 797 M 422 M 422 M
Net Debt 2022 385 B 2 812 M 2 812 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,2x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 1 482 B 10 826 M 10 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 838
Free-Float 60,2%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 485,00 JPY
Average target price 2 605,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,83%
EPS Revisions
Naoki Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Keita Shimizu Director & Chief Financial Officer
Tsuyoshi Nishii Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takayuki Hinata Executive Officer, Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Yukihiko Inoue Outside Auditor
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION56.58%10 826
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION-4.31%240 662
TARGET CORPORATION-29.52%75 078
WAL-MART DE MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.62%60 968
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION4.93%56 170
DOLLARAMA INC.29.02%18 201