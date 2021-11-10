Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation
  News
  Summary
    7532   JP3639650005

PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(7532)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan shares rise on bargain hunting for undervalued stocks, cost woes weigh

11/10/2021 | 09:48pm EST
TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gained on Thursday, as investors were selective and scooped up stocks that were undervalued in comparison to their latest outlooks, while concerns over impact of rising costs on outlook capped gains.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.6% to 29,280.42 by 0153 GMT, after losing as much as 0.2% to track overnight weakness on Wall Street earlier in the session. The broader Topix gained 0.37% to 2,015.34.

Wall Street closed sharply lower overnight as surging consumer prices curbed investor risk appetite, and stoked worries of a protracted wave of red hot inflation.

"Investors bought shares whose prices proven undervalued relative to their latest outlook. We have been seeing a clear contrast in stock prices between those with strong earnings and those without," said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.

"But we can't see any sign for the end of the global trend of rising costs in materials and transportation, which have been weighing on the investor sentiment."

Toppan Printing surged 9.01% after the printing company raised its annual outlook. Showa Denko, too, rose 7.29%, as the industrial materials maker returned to profit.

Pacific Metals surged 16.01%, after an activist fund disclosed its holdings in the manufacture of ferronickel.

On the other hand, cosmetics maker Shiseido and brewery Asahi Group Holdings fell 5.82% and 3.25%, respectively, after cutting their annual profit outlook.

Pan Pacific International Holdings tanked 9.21% after the operator of discount stores' outlook missed market expectations.

There were 145 advancers on the Nikkei index against 71 decliners.

(Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD. -2.88% 4919 End-of-day quote.15.90%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. -2.92% 2030 End-of-day quote.-8.97%
PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.71% 2399 End-of-day quote.0.46%
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED -1.52% 7589 End-of-day quote.6.35%
SHOWA DENKO K.K. -2.19% 2728 End-of-day quote.24.17%
TOPPAN INC. -1.43% 1787 End-of-day quote.22.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 854 B 16 262 M 16 262 M
Net income 2022 59 300 M 520 M 520 M
Net Debt 2022 333 B 2 922 M 2 922 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 1 430 B 12 561 M 12 544 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 16 838
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PAN PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2 399,00 JPY
Average target price 2 633,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Naoki Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Keita Shimizu Director & Chief Financial Officer
Tsuyoshi Nishii Co-Chief Operating Officer & Director
Takayuki Hinata Executive Officer, Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Yukihiko Inoue Independent Outside Director
