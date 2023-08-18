Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, formerly Don Quijote Holdings Co.,Ltd., is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the retail business and tenant leasing business. The Company has two business segments. The Retail segment is engaged in the retail sale of household appliances, daily commodities, food, watch and fashion supplies, sports and leisure goods and do it yourself (DIY) products, as well as the operation of big convenience and discount store under the name Don Quijote, family discount store under the name MEGA Don Quijote, comprehensive supermarket under the name Nagasakiya and the home center under the name Doit. The Tenant Leasing segment is engaged in the attract and manage tenant of commercial facilities. The Company is also involved in the real estate related business, the marketing business and the financial services business.

Sector Discount Stores