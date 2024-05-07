Shaping a Sustainable Future with Concrete Technology | Sustainability Report 2023

Reporting scope and period

This is the 7th annual Sustainability Report by Pan-United Corporation Ltd for the Financial Year 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2023 (FY2023), published on 8 April 2024. This year, our report covers the environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, initiatives, performance and targets of all our subsidiaries and operations across Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam. This is an expanded scope from our FY2022 reporting which only covered Singapore operations. Please refer to the Annual Report 2023, pages 73 and 74 for the list of the entities and their country of incorporation.

For this year's sustainability report, we have progressed to measure at group-level rather than Singapore-focused data. We decided to embark on group-level sustainability reporting for better data transparency and more comprehensive disclosure with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards. Moving forward, group- level disclosures will be our new reporting norm. We will also consider seeking external assurance for future reports.

Reporting standards

We have prepared our sustainability report with reference to the GRI Standards and aligned our climate risk reporting with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and will continue to enhance our public disclosures to reflect our efforts in managing both negative and positive impacts of climate change.

The GRI topics and disclosures throughout this report have been determined through our materiality assessment process based on GRI 2021 Standards. The GRI Content Index accompanying this report provides a comprehensive list of disclosures, including their scope and alignment with international standards and frameworks.

Feedback

A soft copy of this report can be found on our website: www.panunited.com.sg. Should you have any questions or feedback regarding this sustainability report, please do not hesitate to contact us at info@panunited.com.sg.