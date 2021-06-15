Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II
  6. News
  7. Summary
       KYG6882C1069

PANACEA ACQUISITION CORP. II
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 06/14 10:44:57 am
10 USD   -2.25%
06:30aPANACEA ACQUISITION II  : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panacea Acquisition II : Delisting/Transfer of Listing (Form 8-K)

06/15/2021 | 06:30am EDT
Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

As previously disclosed in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed by Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (the 'Company') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on May 24, 2021, the Company was unable, without unreasonable effort or expense, to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q') by the prescribed due date because the Company required additional time to complete, and its independent registered public accounting firm required additional time to review, certain items with respect to the financial statements to be included in the Form 10-Q.

On June 10, 2021, the Company received a notice (the 'Notice') from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the 'Listing Rule'). The Listing Rule requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the SEC.

The Company filed its Form 10-Q on June 14, 2021, which cured the deficiency described in the Notice.

Disclaimer

Panacea Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 10:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
