Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Panacea Biotec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    531349   INE922B01023

PANACEA BIOTEC LIMITED

(531349)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Panacea Biotec : India's Panacea Biotec jumps 9% on manufacturing licence for Sputnik V vaccine

07/05/2021 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of India's Panacea Biotec Ltd climbed as much as 9% in early trade on Monday, a day after the biotech company said it had received a manufacturing licence for the Sputnik V vaccine.

India has shifted its focus to mass immunisations as experts warn of a looming third wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the country slowly reopens and a new variant, locally called the Delta Plus, emerges.

By July 2, 6% of all eligible adults in India had been inoculated with the two mandatory doses, data from the government's Co-Win portal showed.

Official coronavirus death toll topped 400,000 last week, though experts say the actual number could have reached one million or even higher.

India is the world's second-worst coronavirus-hit country after the United States.

Panacea Biotec said on Sunday the Indian drugs regulator granted the licence following the company's collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund which markets the shot internationally.

The licence is for batches of Sputnik V produced at its facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, the company said in a statement. These batches were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality checks.

Sputnik V received emergency use authorisation in India in April this year. Sputnik V is a two-dose shot, which has been found to be 91.6% effective in preventing people from developing COVID-19.

So far, India has approved four vaccines - AstraZeneca and partner Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Moderna's shot and the Sputnik V.

Panacea Biotec began production of the vaccine in May-end, and the company plans to produce 100 million doses annually, RDIF said in April.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PANACEA BIOTEC LIMITED
01:20aPANACEA BIOTEC  : India's Panacea Biotec jumps 9% on manufacturing licence for S..
RE
12:58aPANACEA BIOTEC  : Gets Manufacturing License to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik..
MT
12:40aIndian shares rise on lower virus cases, vaccines boost; financials jump
RE
06/03PANACEA BIOTEC  : Narrows Loss in Q4
MT
05/24PANACEA BIOTEC  : Russian Fund Begin Production of Sputnik COVID-19 Vaccine in I..
MT
05/24Indian shares close higher as financials gain, COVID-19 cases fall
RE
05/17PANACEA BIOTEC  : Sues Sanofi Healthcare India Over Vaccine Patent Infringement
MT
04/05PANACEA BIOTEC  : Ties Up With Russian Fund to Produce 100 Million Doses of COVI..
MT
04/05PANACEA BIOTEC  : Russia signs deal with India to produce 100 million Sputnik V ..
AQ
04/05PANACEA BIOTEC  : India's Panacea Biotec to produce 100 million Sputnik V doses ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 248 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2021 -1 477 M -19,8 M -19,8 M
Net Debt 2021 7 043 M 94,5 M 94,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,36x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23 116 M 310 M 310 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,52x
EV / Sales 2021 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 338
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart PANACEA BIOTEC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Panacea Biotec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANACEA BIOTEC LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Jain Managing Director & Executive Director
Sandeep Jain Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Vinod Goel Group CFO, Secretary & Compliance Officer
Devender Gupta CFO & Head-Information Technology
Soshil Kumar Jain Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANACEA BIOTEC LIMITED57.68%313
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.33.36%25 058
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.3.44%23 204
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.15.01%21 753
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.0.83%11 862
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-19.59%11 319