Panagiotis G Nikas Societe Anonyme Industrial and Commercial : Announcement pursuant to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006
02/22/2022 | 06:52am EST
Announcement
Pursuant to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006, the company under the name "CRYRED INVESTMENTS LIMITED" (hereinafter "the Offeror") declares that on February 18th, 2022 acquired a total of 50 common registered shares of the Société anonyme under the name "PANAGIOTIS G. NIKAS SOCIETE ANONYME INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY" (hereinafter the "Company") for 1.24 Euros per share. Following the said acquisition, the percentage of voting rights held directly and indirectly by the Offeror in the Company amounted to approximately 98.87% from approximately 95.05% as of 21.01.2022.
