    NIKAS   GRS111003026

PANAGIOTIS G. NIKAS SOCIETE ANONYME INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY

(NIKAS)
Panagiotis G Nikas Societe Anonyme Industrial and Commercial : Announcement pursuant to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Announcement

Pursuant to article 24, paragraph 2 (a) and (b) of Law 3461/2006, the company under the name "CRYRED INVESTMENTS LIMITED" (hereinafter "the Offeror") declares that on March 10th, 2022 acquired a total of 9.335 common registered shares of the Société anonyme under the name "PANAGIOTIS G. NIKAS SOCIETE ANONYME INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY" (hereinafter the "Company") for 1.24 Euros per share. Following the said acquisition, the percentage of voting rights held directly and indirectly by the Offeror in the Company amounted to approximately 98.89% from approximately 95.05% as of 21.01.2022.


Disclaimer

P.G. Nikas SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 11:18:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 57,8 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
Net income 2020 0,48 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2020 17,0 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 137x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 65,9 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 240
Free-Float 0,12%
Managers and Directors
Angeliki Economou Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Artemis Ntousia Chief Financial Officer
Stergios Georgios Nezis Chairman
Stylianos A. Argyros Executive Director
Alexandros Vousvounis Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANAGIOTIS G. NIKAS SOCIETE ANONYME INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL COMPANY0.00%73
TYSON FOODS, INC.3.20%32 604
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.25%27 511
JBS S.A.-7.51%16 275
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-12.61%15 109
WH GROUP LIMITED6.75%8 562