CONTENTS

OVERVIEW

  1. About Our Integrated report
  1. About Us
  1. Project Portfolio
  1. Our Journey
  1. Awards and accolades
  2. Performance Highlights
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Chief Executive Officer's Review

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

24 Our Business Model

  1. Our Commitment to Sustainability
  1. Listening to our stakeholders
  1. Determining material matters
  1. Operating Environment
  1. Financial Capital
  1. Manufactured Capital
  1. Human Capital
  1. Social and Relationship Capital
  1. Intellectual Capital
  1. Natural Capital

STEWARDSHIP AND GOVERNANCE

68 Board of Directors

  1. Board of Directors of Subsidiaries
  1. Management Team
  2. Corporate Governance

104 Report of the Board Audit Committee Report

107 Report of the Board Remuneration Committee Report

109 Report of the Board Related Party Transactions Review Committee

111 Report of the Board Nominations and Governance Committee

113 Risk Management Report

FINANCIAL REPORTS

  1. Financial Calendar
  2. Annual Report of the Board Of Directors on the Affairs of the Company
  1. Directors' Statement on Internal Control
  1. Statement of Directors' Responsibility
  1. Responsibility Statement of Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Finance Manager
  2. Independent Auditor's Report

131 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

  1. Statement of Financial Position
  1. Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Statement of Cash Flows
  1. Notes to the Financial Statements
  1. Investor Information
  1. Ten Years Financials Summary
  2. Glossary of Financial Terms
  3. Notice of Annual General Meeting
  1. Form of Proxy

Inner Back Cover Corporate Information

At Panasian Power PLC we envision a world where energy is a catalyst of sustainable progress, where every unit of electricity generated sparks new possibilities and every electron transmitted carries the promise of a better tomorrow.

With unwavering dedication, we harness the forces of nature - wind, sun, water, and earth - to generate clean, renewable energy. Through state-of-the-art technologies and forward-thinking solutions, we strive to minimise our carbon footprint, safeguarding the environment for future generations.

We recognise the transformative power of energy to uplift communities and drive social change. In every endeavour, we remain guided by our unwavering belief in the power of hope. As we look towards the horizon, we see a future ablaze with possibility, where clean sustainable energy creates a platform for a greener future. In that future, we stand steadfast as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path forward with unwavering resolve.

Panasian Power PLC

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

2

ABOUTOUR

INTEGRATED

REPORT

Renewable Energy Today's resource for a brighter tomorrow

We are pleased to present our fifth integrated annual report which encompasses the progress and achievements we have made during the financial year ending 31 March 2024. This report aims to provide a concise, holistic, and balanced review of Panasian Power PLC's (herein referred to as 'PAP' or 'the Company') financial, social, environmental and governance performance while providing a fair account of how we directed strategy in the context of our operating environment to create value for our stakeholders. In spite of the economic uncertainty prevalent in the country, PAP has continuously focused on accomplishing it's strategic objectives, while ensuring sound governance and transparent, reliable and timely reporting.

SCOPE AND BOUNDARY

This report covers the financial and non-financial performance of Panasian Power PLC and its subsidiaries, joint ventures located in Sri Lanka, collectively referred to as the Group. These entities are administratively arranged into 03 Sectors. Financial and non-financial reporting boundaries are aligned and extend to the operating environment and external stakeholders. The report sets out how we create, preserve, or erode value through our business activities.

Key changes to the group's organisational structure/supply chain in 2023/2024 were as follows;

  • Establishment of PAP SPGM Solar (Pvt) Ltd, PAP MHPL (Pvt) Ltd, PAP EGSS Solar (Pvt) Ltd, PAP PTS Solar (Pvt) Ltd, R-E-D Capital Asia (Pvt) Ltd to undertake new ground mounted 5 Mws solar projects in 07 Locations.
  • Signed Master Supplier Agreement with LONGi Solar Technology Co. Ltd in China

External stakeholders

and Operating Environment

01 Company in Overseas

21 Companies in Sri Lanka

Panasian

Power PLC

This integrated report concentrates on the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) Framework, which encompasses the six capitals:
  • Financial Capital
  • Manufactured Capital
  • Intellectual Capital
  • Human Capital
  • Natural Capital
  • Social and Relationship Capital
The Framework provides a comprehensive and holistic perspective on the Company's activities and their impact on various forms of capital, reflecting its commitment to transparent and integrated reporting practices and by pursuing this framework, the report aims to effectively communicate the Company's advancements in creating value for stakeholders across these diverse capital categories.

While the overall scope and boundary remain consistent with the previous report for the FY 2022/23, this current report emphasizes the company's progress in non-financial aspects. All previous reports, including the recent FY 2022/23 report, are accessible for viewing and download on the corporate website (www.panasianpower. com, investors tab). No changes took place in the Company's size, shareholding, structure or supply chain during the year under review and there are no major restatements made to financial and non-financial information disclosed in the previous Annual Report.

MATERIALITY

Determination of what is material to us includes a systematic, company wide materiality assessment process. The assessment is based on the principle of double materiality which considers potential implications on the organisation as well as impacts on people and the environment. This report discloses our risks, opportunities, macrotrends and other considerations that impact materiality on our six capitals and our ability to create, preserve and minimise erosion of value for our stakeholders.

A comprehensive process has been

implemented to determine the material aspects, which is further elaborated on page 32 to 34 of this report. By focusing on materiality, the Company also aims to drive performance, enhance its sustainability framework, and integrate its corporate governance philosophy across all levels.

REPORTING FRAMEWORKS

The preparation of this integrated annual report is guided by the following statutory provisions, best practices, policies and guidelines by the relevant governing and regulatory bodies.

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

NARRATIVE REPORT

SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

  • Sri Lanka Financial Reporting Standards
  • Companies Act No 7 of 2007
  • Listing requirements of Colombo Stock Exchange
  • Sri Lanka Accounting Standards
  • Integrated Reporting Framework.
  • Guideline for the presentation of Annual Reports issued by CA Sri Lanka.
  • GRI standard (2021) of the Global Reporting System.
  • Non- Financial Reporting Guidelines issued by CA Sri Lanka.
  • Sustainable Development Goals. (SDG)
  • Gender Parity Reporting Framework of Sri Lanka.
  • Listing requirements of the Colombo Stock Exchange.
  • Code of Best Practice on Corporate Governance issued by CA Sri Lanka (2017).
    CA Sri Lanka issued an update code of best practice on corporate Governance (2023) in December 2023.The updated code has been revealed and will be adapted to the extend of business exigency and as required by the Panasian Power PLC

REPORTING ENHANCEMENTS

  • Improved our ESG reporting
  • Improved connectivity throughout the report
  • Continued efforts to make the report more concise
  • Aligning the Corporate Governance Report to new listing rules

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report includes forward looking statements based on external and internal information available at present to facilitate assessment of the Group's prospects. These statements are associated with a high level of uncertainty due to the high levels of uncertainty and volatility in the global and local economic outlook. The outcomes and impacts of some of these statements relate to future events which are beyond our control but can have a significant impact in the Group's ability

to create value. Readers are advised to make their own judgements using the latest information available at the time of assessment due to the elevated levels of

BOARD RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

uncertainty in forward looking statements. All forward looking statements are provided without recourse or any liability whatsoever to the Board or other preparers of the Annual Report due to the reasons enumerated above.

ASSURANCE

Assurance for the content embodied in this Integrated Report is reinforced by a carefully vetted combination of internal and external sources. The information included in this report has received approval from the leaders of respective business units, and has been scrutinized by the Corporate Management Team prior to submission to the Board of Directors for final approval. To ensure the accuracy and reliability of PAP's Financial Statements as of 31 March 2024, an independent review was conducted by the company's external auditors, M/S Earnst

  • young. The findings of their review are provided in detail on pages 129,130 of this report. This external validation strengthens the credibility and transparency of the financial information presented in the report.

FEEDBACK

Capitals

Financial

Manufactured

Human

Intellectual

Social & Relationship

Natural

Strategic Pillars

Shared Prosperity through portfolio growth

Customer centricity

Inclusive business models

Inspired teams

Preserving and regenerating nature

Stakeholders

Shareholders

Employees

Customers

Suppliers

Business Partners

Communities

Government

The Board acknowledges its responsibility to ensure that the Integrated Annual Report provides a balanced view of its performance

PAP welcomes stakeholder feedback on this report and other matters at info@panasianpower.com as part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing reporting quality.

in 2023/2024 and is of the opinion that it addresses all material issues that it believes may have a bearing on the Company's capacity to create value over the short term. The Corporate Management team prepared and reviewed the Integrated Annual Report and submitted the same to the Board Audit Committee who recommended the reports to the Board for approval in accordance with the delegation of authority. The reports were unanimously approved by the Board on 03 June 2024

www.panasianpower.com

info@panasianpower.com

+94 11 4501 200

+94 11 4651 114

+94 11 4506 412

Level 4,BTL Shipping House, No. 45/2, Braybrooke Street, Colombo 02

www.panasianpower.com

Facebook

instagram

Available Forms

Panasian Power PLC

Annual Report 2023/24

Print

Online

Available on

Available

request

as PDF

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

4

ABOUT

US

'A transition to clean energy is about making an investment in our future' - Gloria Reuben

Panasian Power PLC (PAP) acclaims the honour of being Sri Lanka's pioneering supplier of clean and renewable energy. The company commenced operations in 2002 under the guidance of Sri Lanka Board of Investment and has since then advanced its operations to become a leader in the renewable energy industry, demonstrating excellence in operating mini hydro, ground and rooftop solar plants.

PAP is dedicated to developing renewable energy solutions that reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and promote economic prosperity, and has adopted an integrated business model through which it builds, owns and operates renewable energy projects as an independent power producer and project developer. With a diversified renewable energy portfolio comprising of over 22.4 MW of generation capacity, PAP remains at the forefront of driving the renewable energy revolution forward.

PAP also reserves the exclusive right as the authorised channel partner for SUNGROW inverters and master supplier agreement with LONGi solar panels in Sri Lanka, offering a wide range of inverters and solar panels to satisfy the growing energy demands.

Mini Hydropower Project

Rooftop Solar Project

Ground Solar Project

Green House Solar Project

Projects In Pipeline

RSD - Thirappane

Anuradhapura

FGR - Thirappane

FGR - Maradankadawala

RSD - Maradankadawala

Maho

Maho

SBSII(90) lMW Solar PV Power Plant

Kurunegala

Melsiripura

Batticaloa

Narammala

Palapathwala

Pannala

Uhumeeya

SBSII(90) lMW

Mawathagama

Solar PV Power

Plant

Kohuwala

Padiyapellala II

Ampara

Boralesgamuwa

Padiyapelella MHP

Manelwala MHP

Lower Kothmale

Galle 1

Rathganga MHP

FGR Gonnoruwa

FGR Ridiyagama

Hambantota

FGR Mattala

SBSII(90) IMW Solar

SBSII(90) IMW

OUR VISION

We only have one planet, and the widespread use of fossil fuels has caused irreparable damage to it. We want to protect the environment by becoming a leader in diversified sustainable renewable energy solutions in the Global South.

OUR MISSION

  • PAP produces clean renewable energy from hydro, solar and other renewable sources in Asia and Africa.
  • We own and manage projects that are best in class from a technology, design and efficiency point of view and provide market leading returns through innovative financing solutions, and are the preferred partner for customers, suppliers, employees and investors
  • We value fair compensation, room to grow, training, a healthy, creative work environment, and respect for diversity. We care for our communities and environment actively. We are an innovative dynamic energy solutions provider.

OUR VALUES

ACCOUNTABILITY:

BIAS FOR ACTION:

INTEGRITY: Treat

Responsibility to all

We are driven to get

others with respect

our stakeholders

results, swiftly

and honesty and are

true ourselves

INNOVATIVE:

PASSION: Passion

QUALITY: What we

Develop outside the

for renewable energy

do, we do well

box solutions

solutions

Manza Mini Hydro Power Project - Zambia

Global Projects

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

5

GROUP STRUCTURE

PANASIAN POWER PLC

Hydro 3MW Ratnapura

100%

83%

100%

99.75%

93%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Manelwala

Hydropower

(Pvt) Ltd

Hydro 2.4MW

Walapane

100%

Padiyapelella

Hydropower

Limited

Hydro 3.5MW Padiyapelella

100%

Lower

Kotmale

Panasian

Investments

Oya Power Two

(Pvt) Ltd

(Pvt) Ltd

EPC

Hydro 2MW

Company

Medakumbura

100%

Panasian

Power

Zambia Ltd

Zambia Project

Company Hydro

8MW

Finergreen

Gonnoruwa

(Pvt) Ltd

Ground

Solar Project

at Gonnoruwa

10MW

Finergreen

Mattala

(Pvt) Ltd

Ground

Solar Project

at Mattala

10MW

Finergreen

Ridiyagama

(Pvt) Ltd

Ground

Solar Project

at Ridiyagama

10MW

Winsol

Renewables

(Pvt) Ltd

EPC

Company

R-E-D

Capital Asia

(Pvt) Ltd

Solar Investment

Company

Solar One

Asia (Pvt) Ltd

EPC

Company

Solar Power

Generation

Matara (Pvt) Ltd

Ground Solar 2MW at Matara

100%

PAP SPGM

Solar (Pvt) Ltd

5MW Ground Solar

at Matara

Eco Green

Solar Solutions

(Pvt) Ltd

Ground Solar

1MW at Beliatta

100%

PAP EGSS

Solar (Pvt) Ltd

15MW Ground

solar at

Anuradhapura &

Galle (Each 5MW)

PAP

MHPL Solar

(Pvt) Ltd

10 MW ground

solar at Kurunagala

& Ampara

(each 5MW)

50%

100%

Powergen

PAP Solar One

One (Pvt) Ltd

(Pvt) Ltd

Roof Top Solar

Roof Top Solar3.9MWp

(PV) 0.4MWp

Kurunegala, Kohuwala,

Boralesgamuwa

Kolonna, Palapaththala

CREATING VALUE FOR ALL

STAKEHOLDERS

Our mission goes beyond just generating clean energy and we strive to empower communities, create jobs, and foster economic growth through our projects.

GROUP AT A GLANCE

Group

EBIT

Revenue

Rs. 561 Mn

Rs.1.5 Bn

100%

100%

Finergreen

Rajarata Sustainable

Rajarata (Pvt)

Development (Pvt)

Ltd

Ltd

Roof Top & Green

Roof Top Solar &

House 2MWp

Green House

Anuradhapura

2MWp

Anuradhpura

VALUE CREATION DURING 2023/2024

100%

Panthree

Solaro Energy

(Pvt) Ltd

Ground Solar

3x1MW Matara, Maho & Pannala

100%

PAP

PTS Solar (Pvt) Ltd

5MW Ground Solar

at Maho SPV

Profit

EPS

before Tax

Rs.0.12

Rs. 225 Mn

No of Employee

Funds for community

developments

74

Rs.6.6 Bn

2024

2023 Variance

Value Generated

Revenue

1,490,346,698

1,104,079,462

47%

Other Income

8,132,933

10,713,266

(24%)

Finance Income

23,826,667

6,920,888

244%

Impairement Loss Reversal

960,976

-

100%

Revaluation Gain

23,965,067

-

100%

Share profit of equity accounted investees

1,798,865

-

100%

Total

1,549,031,206

1,031,713,617

50%

Value Distributed

Operational Cost

665,634,856

719,327,473

-7%

Salary and wages

95,042,897

82,637,960

15%

Payment Made to Fund Providers

361,111,049

422,082,558

-14%

EPF & ETF

8,172,719

7,413,040

10%

Corporate Taxes

119,447,463

49,207,036

143%

Expenses on CSR

6,593,860

2,824,178

133%

Total

1,256,002,844

1,283,492,245

-2%

Value Retained

Depreciation and Amortization

193,368,614

209,170,752

-7%

Profit after Tax

99,659,748

(460,798,622)

122%

Clean energy generated

56,944,421 kWh

Total Installed

Capacity 22.4 MW

Number of trees saved

42,234 MT CO

3,001,842

avoided

2

STRATEGIC DIFFERENTIATORS

Purpose-led business

Extensive and solid partnerships

Diverse businesses and geographical presence

Employee value proposition Robust corporate governance Strong balance sheet

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

6

PROJECT PORTFOLIO

MINI HYDRO POWER PROJECTS

RATHGANGA MINI HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Year of Commission

2004

Installed Capacity (MW)

3

Annual Expected Energy (GWH)

11

Operational Highlights

2024

2023

Power Generation (kWh)

14,133,148

12,505,807

Plant Factor (%)

54

42.58

Reduction in CO2 (MT)

10,487

9,259

Nos of Tree saving

781,281

681,000

Equivalent hectares in rain forest

521

454

MANELWALA MINI HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Year of Commission

2008

Installed Capacity (MW)

2.4

Annual Expected Energy (GWH)

7.8

Operational Highlights

2024

2023

Power Generation (kWh)

7,416,891

8,781,674

Plant Factor (%)

35.28

41.76

Reduction in CO2 (MT)

5,503

6,502

Nos of Tree saving

409,974

478,470

Equivalent hectares in rain forest

274

319

PADIYAPELELLA MINI HYDROPOWER PROJECT

Year of Commission

2017

Installed Capacity (MW)

3.5

Annual Expected Energy (GWH)

11.9

Operational Highlights

2024

2023

Power Generation (kWh)

14,723,433

17,348,802

Plant Factor (%)

48.02

56.58

Reduction in CO2 (MT)

10,925

12,845

Nos of Tree saving

813,912

945,300

Equivalent hectares in rain forest

543

630

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

7

GROUND MOUNTED SOLAR POWER PROJECTS

PROJECT LOCATION

Beliatta

Matara 1

Matara 2

Matara 3

Maho

Pannala

Year of Commission

2019

2021

2021

2021

2021

2022

Installed Capacity (MW)

1MW

1MW

1MW

1MW

1MW

1MW

Annual Expected Energy (GWH)

10.43

Operational Highlights

2024

Power Generation (kWh)

1,441,623

1,652,209

1,838,444

1,723,096

1,709,934

1,625,899

Plant Factor (%)

16.46

18.86

20.99

19.67

21.69

20.62

Reduction in CO2 (MT)

1,070

1,226

1,364

1,279

1,269

1,206

Nos of Tree saving

58,833

67,427

75,027

70,320

69,782

66,353

Equivalent hectares in rain forest

39

45

50

47

47

44

PANNALA 1MW

MATARA 3MW

MAHO 1MW

BELIATTA 1MW

Panasian Power PLC | Annual Report 2023/24

PROJECT PORTFOLIO

8

ROOF TOP SOLAR POWER PROJECTS

PROJECT LOCATION

Year of commission

Installed Capacity MW (AC)

Annual Expected Energy GWH

Operational Highlights

Power Generation (kWh)

Plant Factor ( %)

Reduction in CO2 (MT)

Nos of Trees saving

Equivalent Hectares in rain forest

Boralesgamuwa

Kolonna

Kohuwala

Palapathwala

Narammala

Uhumeeya

Melsiripura

Mawathagama ECO

Mawathagama Foundation

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

300KW

250KW

350KW

600KW

233KW

550KW

300KW

583KW

400KW

3.97

2024

348,857

265,148

416,091

721,438

238,363

548,211

411,647

761,270

511,361

13.27

12.11

15.83

13.73

11.68

13.91

15.66

14.91

14.59

258

196

308

534

176

406

305

563

379

19,238

14,622

22,945

39,784

13,145

30,231

22,700

41,980

28,199

13

10

15

27

9

20

15

28

19

BORALESGAMUWA 300KW

KOLONNA 250KW

MAWATHAGAMA ECO 583KW

NARAMMALA 233KW

PALAPATHWALA 600KW

UHUMEEYA 550KW

KOHUWALA 350KW

MAWATHAGAMA FOUNDATION

MELSIRIPURA 300KW

400KW

