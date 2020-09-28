China's SVOLT to supply cobalt-free EV batteries to Great Wall

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV)
battery maker SVOLT Energy Technology will supply a new,
cobalt-free battery to carmaker Great Wall Motor
next year, its president told Reuters on Monday.
The battery will use around 75% nickel, 25% manganese and a
minor percentage of other metals to boost performance. It
differs from current mainstream nickel-cobalt-aluminium (NCA)
batteries, nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) batteries or lithium
iron phosphate (LFP) batteries.
Companies from Panasonic to CATL are
working on lowering content of cobalt in their batteries because
of its financial cost and the reputational cost of a metal
associated with poor safety conditions at artisanal mining
operations.
SVOLT's President Yang Hongxin told Reuters in an interview
that SVOLT is testing cars with the new battery with Great Wall
with plans to sell the vehicles from next year.
Yang said the two-year-old company is finalising the
location of its first European plant and will open a new
research centre in China's eastern city of Wuxi. It is making EV
batteries in Wuxi's neighbouring city Changzhou.
SVOLT is in talks with investors to raise 2 to 3 billion
yuan ($293 million to $440 million) and hopes to apply for a
listing on China's STAR market in 2022, Yang said. He did not
elaborate.
SVOLT's move comes after Tesla Inc outlined a plan
to halve the cost of its electric vehicle batteries by recycling
batteries and reducing cobalt - one of the most expensive
battery materials - to virtually zero.
($1 = 6.8228 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Susan
Fenton)