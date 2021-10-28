Log in
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 10/28
1484.5 JPY   -1.03%
10/28Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs
RE
10/28Panasonic raises profit outlook 12%
RE
10/28Panasonic raises profit outlook 12% on share valuation gain
RE
Japanese shares dip ahead of election outcome; slow recovery weighs

10/28/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dipped on Friday as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of an outcome of the country's general election, while concerns over a slow economic recovery also weighed on risk appetite.

The Nikkei share average was flat at 28,786,19, as of 0125 GMT, after losing as much as 1.2% earlier in the session. For the week, the index is set to close steady.

The broader Topix fell 0.23% to 1,994.75.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faces a fight to maintain its sole majority in the weekend's lower house election, opinion polls on Friday showed.

"Investors wanted to confirm whether the LDP can build a stable administration by winning a majority," Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities said.

Losing its sole majority in the more powerful lower house of parliament could weaken recently appointed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and make him vulnerable to being replaced before next year's upper house vote.

"Also there are concerns over the slow momentum of Japan's economic recovery. Prices have not risen, and this drove a sell-off by foreign investors," Mitsui said.

The Bank of Japan on Thursday cut its consumer inflation forecast and slashed economic growth forecast, leaving the country as an outlier when inflation pressure is prompting more central banks to consider withdrawing their massive stimulus.

Panasonic fell 4.34% even as the home electric appliances maker raised its full-year operating profit outlook by 12%.

Technology heavyewight Advantest fell 2.92% as its annual forecast missed consensus.

The Nikkei recouped most of its early losses after Denso , an affiliate of Toyota Motor, reported robust earnings during the session, market participants said.

Keyence jumped 4.11% after the electronic application equipment maker reported a 67% jump in its first-half net profit.

Shares of Sony Group, which squeezed out a surprise 1% rise in operating profit for its second quarter, rose 2.02%. (Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 5.03% 9600 End-of-day quote.24.19%
DENSO CORPORATION -0.37% 8084 End-of-day quote.31.79%
KEYENCE CORPORATION -0.82% 65230 End-of-day quote.12.47%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -1.03% 1484.5 End-of-day quote.24.70%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.60% 12895 End-of-day quote.25.38%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.20% 2000 End-of-day quote.25.68%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 130 B 62 743 M 62 743 M
Net income 2022 236 B 2 081 M 2 081 M
Net cash 2022 248 B 2 184 M 2 184 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 2,02%
Capitalization 3 464 B 30 579 M 30 485 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 240 202
Free-Float 90,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi President, CEO & Representative Director
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Kazuhiro Tsuga Chairman
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION24.70%30 758
SONY GROUP CORPORATION25.38%142 822
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-9.63%17 897
SHARP CORPORATION-12.98%7 331
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED92.00%4 025
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED24.27%3 960