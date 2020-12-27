Log in
Panasonic : 2020 TOP 3 Engagement on Panasonic Corp. Social Media

12/27/2020 | 10:47pm EST
Facebook

No.1 - From USA

Live Karate Lesson with Sakura Kokumai (Balance, Breathing + Leg Strength)
- Posted on May 15, 2020

A great home workout to start your day with Team Panasonic member, Sakura Kokumai's karate lessons which show us creative ways to stay active at home and focus on incorporating balance, breathing, and leg strengthening techniques!

Source: https://youtu.be/WKK-4wxYRGk

No.2 - From Middle East & Africa

Freestyle Ironing | Cordless Steam Iron NI-WL41 (30sec)
- Posted on February 2, 2020

A cordless iron makes your ironing smooth, effortless and fun. You can move it freely without worrying about the cord. Refresh your favorite clothes swiftly, and enjoy the feel of dressing neatly. Introducing Panasonic Cordless Steam Iron NI-WL41.  

Source: https://youtu.be/s7SzVrI0x84

No.3 - From USA

Panasonic's full CES reveal presentation (with Michael Phelps)
- Posted on January 6, 2020

Recorded live is available to watch. 10AM PST/1PM EST on Jan 6, we were going LIVE and hold our Press Conference about the latest exciting technologies.

Source via CNET Highlights: https://youtu.be/qOACqrJ-h04

Twitter

No.1 - From Japan

Bringing Innovation to the Selling Real Estate with VR Technology
- Posted on December 22, 2020

Our VR technology is changing the way on how Real Estate is being sold. See how our projection imaging technology is providing value to sellers and their customers. 

Source:https://panasonic.net/lifesolutions/job-references/jp_20_harumiflag/

No.2 - From Asia

The History of Samarkand Blue
- Posted on October 27, 2020

Discover both the beauty of Samarkand & the craftsmen who have been restoring the blue tiles of these monuments for generations captured by our 8K cameras

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/82794.html
Video -History in Samarkand Blue-: https://youtu.be/WKz271gTKp0
Video -History in Samarkand Blue - BEHIND THE SCENES-: https://youtu.be/HLpZQHbkAsY

No.3 - From Japan

Panasonic Announces UBMC Service
- Posted on December 15, 2020

Panasonic Announces UBMC Service - A Cloud-based Battery Management Service to Ascertain Battery State in Electric Mobility Vehicles

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/12/en201210-1/en201210-1.html

LinkedIn

No.1 - From USA

CES2020 Panasonic Booth
- Posted on January 9, 2020

See and feel the atmosphere of Panasonic CES booth! Follow our page for more exclusive photos

Source: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Zd5CYPDUjogH8iPW9

No.2 - From EU

Berlin's First Smart City Quarter Powered by Panasonic
- Posted on July 3, 2020

Panasonic starts its nearly CO2 Free heating for 90 households on Berlin's first smart city quarter project, aim to focus on efficient energy management, sustainable living and connected comfortability.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2020/79631.html
Video: https://youtu.be/tyYczT7TKxM

No.3 - Worldwide

Warm Glow over World Heritage Sites
- Posted on November 26, 2020

We cast a warm glow over world heritage sites with the energy efficient LED light bulbs. Our state-of-the-art technology is helping to illuminate and pass along the great treasures of the world for the next generation.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/84069.html
Video -Kiyomizu-dera-: https://youtu.be/LaeRmsk439s
Video -Prague Castle-: https://youtu.be/Hs428eWAc9U
Video -Shirakawa-go-: https://youtu.be/mePEeIrkVUY
Video -Itsukushima-: https://youtu.be/32BaDs3mw4s

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 03:46:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
