Panasonic : 2020 TOP 3 Engagement on Panasonic Corp. Social Media

Facebook
No.1 - From USA
Live Karate Lesson with Sakura Kokumai (Balance, Breathing + Leg Strength)
- Posted on May 15, 2020
A great home workout to start your day with Team Panasonic member, Sakura Kokumai's karate lessons which show us creative ways to stay active at home and focus on incorporating balance, breathing, and leg strengthening techniques!
Source: https://youtu.be/WKK-4wxYRGk
No.2 - From Middle East & Africa
Freestyle Ironing | Cordless Steam Iron NI-WL41 (30sec)
- Posted on February 2, 2020
A cordless iron makes your ironing smooth, effortless and fun. You can move it freely without worrying about the cord. Refresh your favorite clothes swiftly, and enjoy the feel of dressing neatly. Introducing Panasonic Cordless Steam Iron NI-WL41.
Source: https://youtu.be/s7SzVrI0x84
No.3 - From USA
Panasonic's full CES reveal presentation (with Michael Phelps)
- Posted on January 6, 2020
Recorded live is available to watch. 10AM PST/1PM EST on Jan 6, we were going LIVE and hold our Press Conference about the latest exciting technologies.
Source via CNET Highlights: https://youtu.be/qOACqrJ-h04
Media contact
Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.