Panasonic : 2020 TOP 3 Engagement on Panasonic Corp. Social Media

Facebook No.1 - From USA Live Karate Lesson with Sakura Kokumai (Balance, Breathing + Leg Strength)

- Posted on May 15, 2020 A great home workout to start your day with Team Panasonic member, Sakura Kokumai's karate lessons which show us creative ways to stay active at home and focus on incorporating balance, breathing, and leg strengthening techniques! Source: https://youtu.be/WKK-4wxYRGk No.2 - From Middle East & Africa Freestyle Ironing | Cordless Steam Iron NI-WL41 (30sec)

- Posted on February 2, 2020 A cordless iron makes your ironing smooth, effortless and fun. You can move it freely without worrying about the cord. Refresh your favorite clothes swiftly, and enjoy the feel of dressing neatly. Introducing Panasonic Cordless Steam Iron NI-WL41. Source: https://youtu.be/s7SzVrI0x84 No.3 - From USA Panasonic's full CES reveal presentation (with Michael Phelps)

- Posted on January 6, 2020 Recorded live is available to watch. 10AM PST/1PM EST on Jan 6, we were going LIVE and hold our Press Conference about the latest exciting technologies. Source via CNET Highlights: https://youtu.be/qOACqrJ-h04

Twitter No.1 - From Japan Bringing Innovation to the Selling Real Estate with VR Technology

- Posted on December 22, 2020 Our VR technology is changing the way on how Real Estate is being sold. See how our projection imaging technology is providing value to sellers and their customers. Source:https://panasonic.net/lifesolutions/job-references/jp_20_harumiflag/ No.2 - From Asia The History of Samarkand Blue

- Posted on October 27, 2020 Discover both the beauty of Samarkand & the craftsmen who have been restoring the blue tiles of these monuments for generations captured by our 8K cameras Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/82794.html

Video -History in Samarkand Blue-: https://youtu.be/WKz271gTKp0

Video -History in Samarkand Blue - BEHIND THE SCENES-: https://youtu.be/HLpZQHbkAsY No.3 - From Japan Panasonic Announces UBMC Service

- Posted on December 15, 2020 Panasonic Announces UBMC Service - A Cloud-based Battery Management Service to Ascertain Battery State in Electric Mobility Vehicles Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/12/en201210-1/en201210-1.html

LinkedIn No.1 - From USA CES2020 Panasonic Booth

- Posted on January 9, 2020 See and feel the atmosphere of Panasonic CES booth! Follow our page for more exclusive photos Source: https://photos.app.goo.gl/Zd5CYPDUjogH8iPW9 No.2 - From EU Berlin's First Smart City Quarter Powered by Panasonic

- Posted on July 3, 2020 Panasonic starts its nearly CO 2 Free heating for 90 households on Berlin's first smart city quarter project, aim to focus on efficient energy management, sustainable living and connected comfortability. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/topics/2020/79631.html

Video: https://youtu.be/tyYczT7TKxM No.3 - Worldwide Warm Glow over World Heritage Sites

- Posted on November 26, 2020 We cast a warm glow over world heritage sites with the energy efficient LED light bulbs. Our state-of-the-art technology is helping to illuminate and pass along the great treasures of the world for the next generation. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/84069.html

Video -Kiyomizu-dera-: https://youtu.be/LaeRmsk439s

Video -Prague Castle-: https://youtu.be/Hs428eWAc9U

Video -Shirakawa-go-: https://youtu.be/mePEeIrkVUY

Video -Itsukushima-: https://youtu.be/32BaDs3mw4s

# # #