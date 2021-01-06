Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 01/06
1242 JPY   +0.93%
01/06PANASONIC : December 2020 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
01/06Special Report-U.S. regulators ignored workers' COVID-19 safety complaints amid deadly outbreaks
RE
2020PANASONIC : Meet Mr. Matsushita
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Panasonic : December 2020 TOP 5 Engagement

01/06/2021 | 11:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

No.1 - From Japan

Light to Protect the Stars
- Posted on December 25, 2020

Panasonic supported Bisei's cause and worked to develop new LED streetlights specially-designed to prevent light pollution. These streetlights are the first in Japan to be approved as Dark Sky Friendly Lighting by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA).

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/84117.html
Video - Light to Protect the Stars -: https://youtu.be/le83WEqgJFI

No.2 - From EU & Africa

Zetes Implements a Border Control Solution in Cabo Verde, Including 11 Panasonic e-Gates
- Posted on December 22, 2020

Panasonic Group company Zetes' Border Control solution implemented by the Republic of Cabo Verde. Including an online visa and security airport fee issuing solution, 11 Panasonic eGates with facial recognition, and integrated with various watch-lists, both travelers and authorities now benefit from the faster and more secure border crossing.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/12/en201221-5/en201221-5.html

No.3 - From Asia Pacific

Panasonic's Contactless Delivery Solution Supports Safe Delivery and Pickup
- Posted on December 8, 2020

The last mile delivery which online shoppers have been waiting for with Panasonic's contactless delivery solution, the all-in-one refrigerated and heated smart lockers.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/84534.html
Video: https://youtu.be/EMnDupl4AUg

No.4 - From Japan

Panasonic to Conduct Field Test of Home Delivery Service by Compact, Low-Speed Robot in Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town
- Posted on December 15, 2020

Panasonic Corporation starts a field test of a delivery service for residential areas by a compact, low-speed robot in Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. By offering a new form of delivery service using robots that work closely with humans, the company aims to contribute to creating a vibrant community where people and mobility coexist.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/12/en201214-1/en201214-1.html

No.5 - From Space

Off For a 6-Year Mission. Panasonic Batteries on Board Hayabusa2
- Posted on December 24, 2020

Did you know the story behind the mission of asteroid explorer Hayabusa2? Hayabusa2 was equipped with our cylindrical lithium batteries which were used to power the beacon signal transmitter on this 6-year mission we supported.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2015/39394.html

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 04:51:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
01/06PANASONIC : December 2020 TOP 5 Engagement
PU
01/06Special Report-U.S. regulators ignored workers' COVID-19 safety complaints am..
RE
2020PANASONIC : Meet Mr. Matsushita
PU
2020PANASONIC : 2020 TOP 3 Engagement on Panasonic Corp. Social Media
PU
2020PANASONIC : to Demonstrate `(MU) ROOM' Mindfulness-Based Accommodation Experienc..
PU
2020PANASONIC : It's Not Just for Cooling - Panasonic's Innovative Mist Sol
PU
2020PANASONIC : Zetes Implements a Border Control Solution in Cabo Verde, Including ..
PU
2020PANASONIC : to Demonstrate Guidance Service for Priority Elevators in Cooperatio..
PU
2020PANASONIC : Commercializes a Power Choke Coil Using Low-loss Magnetic Materials ..
PU
2020PANASONIC : Wild Knights Announces Business Alliance with Australia's Queensland..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 558 B 63 569 M 63 569 M
Net income 2021 108 B 1 043 M 1 043 M
Net Debt 2021 154 B 1 497 M 1 497 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,92%
Capitalization 2 898 B 28 039 M 28 090 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 246 512
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 165,47 JPY
Last Close Price 1 242,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 28,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION4.33%27 946
SONY CORPORATION0.44%127 113
LG ELECTRONICS INC.1.85%22 073
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION2.82%15 410
SHARP CORPORATION4.67%9 691
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.-0.81%4 405
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ