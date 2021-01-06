Panasonic : December 2020 TOP 5 Engagement

No.1 - From Japan Light to Protect the Stars

- Posted on December 25, 2020 Panasonic supported Bisei's cause and worked to develop new LED streetlights specially-designed to prevent light pollution. These streetlights are the first in Japan to be approved as Dark Sky Friendly Lighting by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA). Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/84117.html

Video - Light to Protect the Stars -: https://youtu.be/le83WEqgJFI

No.2 - From EU & Africa Zetes Implements a Border Control Solution in Cabo Verde, Including 11 Panasonic e-Gates

- Posted on December 22, 2020 Panasonic Group company Zetes' Border Control solution implemented by the Republic of Cabo Verde. Including an online visa and security airport fee issuing solution, 11 Panasonic eGates with facial recognition, and integrated with various watch-lists, both travelers and authorities now benefit from the faster and more secure border crossing. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/12/en201221-5/en201221-5.html

No.3 - From Asia Pacific Panasonic's Contactless Delivery Solution Supports Safe Delivery and Pickup

- Posted on December 8, 2020 The last mile delivery which online shoppers have been waiting for with Panasonic's contactless delivery solution, the all-in-one refrigerated and heated smart lockers. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2020/84534.html

Video: https://youtu.be/EMnDupl4AUg

No.4 - From Japan Panasonic to Conduct Field Test of Home Delivery Service by Compact, Low-Speed Robot in Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town

- Posted on December 15, 2020 Panasonic Corporation starts a field test of a delivery service for residential areas by a compact, low-speed robot in Fujisawa Sustainable Smart Town in Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture. By offering a new form of delivery service using robots that work closely with humans, the company aims to contribute to creating a vibrant community where people and mobility coexist. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/press/data/2020/12/en201214-1/en201214-1.html

No.5 - From Space Off For a 6-Year Mission. Panasonic Batteries on Board Hayabusa2

- Posted on December 24, 2020 Did you know the story behind the mission of asteroid explorer Hayabusa2? Hayabusa2 was equipped with our cylindrical lithium batteries which were used to power the beacon signal transmitter on this 6-year mission we supported. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2015/39394.html

