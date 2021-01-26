Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : Develops VIXELL™ - A Vacuum-insulated Cooling Box for -70ºC Storage

01/26/2021 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation has developed VIXELL™, a vacuum-insulated box that can store items in a -70ºC environment for up to 18 days*1 using refrigerants such as dry ice.

The transport of vaccines and other medical supplies requires strict temperature control. Up until now, conventional insulated boxes have been manufactured by joining vacuum-insulated panels (VIPs) together, but a drawback of this structure has been that cool air leaks through the gaps where the panels join. Panasonic has long been engaged in the research and development of VIPs, and has used them to reduce energy usage in refrigerators and other products. Utilizing its accumulated technologies and expertise, the company has eliminated this leakage--an inevitable issue when using VIPs--through the development of VIXELL™. VIXELL™ boxes are created using a proprietary cast-molding method which completely prevents cool air from escaping through gaps seen in conventional boxes. The 57-liter type uses urethane foam and glass wool as insulating material, and compared to previous Panasonic prototypes, improves coolness retention performance by around 30%.*2

Inside VIXELL™ boxes are thermal storage units, and the temperature is maintained by filling the inside and outside of these units with refrigerant. By switching the types of these units and refrigerants, VIXELL™ can accommodate a diverse range of temperature zones, including the dry ice temperature zone*3 (below -70ºC), the below -20ºC zone, and the 2ºC-8ºC zone.

Until now, the insulating material used in these cooling boxes has been covered in a plastic sheet. When using dry ice as a refrigerant, however, the temperature of this plastic drops below the 'brittle temperature,'*4 meaning it is more prone to damage when subjected to drops or vibrations during transport. The shock-absorbing structure of VIXELL™ reduces the risk of damage to this plastic sheet. This has enabled reliable, stable transportation even in the dry ice temperature zone.

Panasonic will begin offering samples of VIXELL™ to pharmaceutical and logistics companies at the end of FY2021 ending in March 2021 with the aim for commercialization as soon as possible.

Features

  1. Cast molded for outstanding thermal insulation

    The cast-molded box structure ensures cool air doesn't escape through gaps in VIPs. The 57-liter type uses both urethane foam and glass wool as insulating material, and compared to previous Panasonic prototypes, improves coolness retention performance by around 30%.*2

    Cool air leaking through VIP joints

    The cast-molded structure of VIXELL™ ensures cool air doesn't escape

  2. Coolness retention performance that caters to frozen transport below -70ºC

    The vacuum-insulated box contains a dry ice temperature zone thermal storage unit, and can maintain a -70ºC environment for up to 18 days*1 when filled with dry ice.

  3. Shock-absorbing structure

    When a vacuum-insulated box--which has been cooled to dry-ice temperature--is dropped or accidentally subjected to any other shock, the brittle plastic sheet covering the box is easily damaged. VIXELL™'s new shock-absorbing structure mitigates shock and reduces the risk of damage when the box is dropped.

    Previous Panasonic prototype: Cooling box using VIPs

    New Panasonic prototype: VIXELL™

*1: Testing conditions: 120-liter-type vacuum-insulated cooling box with a 23-liter capacity dry ice temperature zone thermal storage unit, and 34 kg of dry ice inside the cooling box and the storage unit. The test measured how long the cooling box maintained a temperature of below -70ºC with an outside temperature of 30ºC. Under the same conditions but with a 9-liter capacity thermal storage unit and 14 kg of dry ice, the 57-liter type box maintained a temperature of below -70ºC for up to nine days.
*2: When comparing a previous Panasonic prototype with a 57-liter-type vacuum-insulated cooling box with an 8-liter capacity thermal storage unit (2ºC-8ºC temperature zone). The test measured how long the 2ºC-8ºC temperature zone could be maintained with an outside temperature of 35 ºC.
*3: Around -79ºC, the temperature at which dry ice sublimates.
*4: Based on the JIS K7216 testing method for the brittleness temperature of plastics, the temperature at which 50% of the plastic is damaged. The 'brittle temperature' differs depending on the type and grade of plastic.
*5: Molded insulating material covered in a material with high gas-barrier properties in a vacuum state.

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:13:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
04:14aPANASONIC : Develops VIXELL™ - A Vacuum-insulated Cooling Box for -70ºC St..
PU
01/25MARKET CHATTER : Panasonic Develops Ultracold Boxes to Store, Transport COVID-19..
MT
01/22PANASONIC : Inhibitory effect on the novel coronavirus confirmed through testing..
AQ
01/22Nikkei slips from 30-year peak as focus shifts to corporate earnings
RE
01/22PANASONIC : Lights That Protect the Starry Nights in Japan
PU
01/21MARKET CHATTER : CATL Denies Its Battery Used in Tesla Model 3 Car That Caught F..
MT
01/21NUVOTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION : Japan and Green Hills Software Deliver Safe and..
AQ
01/20Japan's Nikkei rises following Wall Street's record high
RE
01/19PANASONIC : Turkish search & rescue use Panasonic TOUGHBOOK devices to help save..
AQ
01/18PANASONIC : partners with Illuminarium for immersive 4K experiences
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 563 B 63 238 M 63 238 M
Net income 2021 111 B 1 068 M 1 068 M
Net Debt 2021 154 B 1 489 M 1 489 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 3 320 B 31 995 M 31 991 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 246 512
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 233,12 JPY
Last Close Price 1 423,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 19,5%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.53%31 995
SONY CORPORATION0.15%122 717
LG ELECTRONICS INC.31.85%27 676
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.90%19 699
SHARP CORPORATION32.54%12 202
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.7.26%4 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ