MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production - domestic media

01/31/2021 | 01:34am EST
TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp will cease production of its own solar panels, national broadcaster NHK and the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, reporting that the company's decision was due to increasing price competition from Chinese manufacturers.

The Nikkei reported that the company will end manufacturing of solar cells and panels as early as March at factories in Malaysia and Japan's Shimane prefecture.

In the future, Panasonic will source solar panels from other manufacturers, both the NHK and Nikkei said.

Reuters was not immediately able to reach a Panasonic representative for comment. (Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Raju Goplakrishnan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 -1.89% 27663.39 Real-time Quote.0.80%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -3.43% 1351.5 End-of-day quote.13.52%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 563 B 62 661 M 62 661 M
Net income 2021 111 B 1 058 M 1 058 M
Net Debt 2021 154 B 1 475 M 1 475 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,5x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 3 153 B 30 118 M 30 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 246 512
Free-Float 90,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION13.52%30 118
SONY CORPORATION-2.28%118 677
LG ELECTRONICS INC.13.33%23 552
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION21.33%17 991
SHARP CORPORATION39.00%12 683
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.7.38%4 901
