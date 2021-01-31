Panasonic : Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production - domestic media

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp will cease
production of its own solar panels, national broadcaster NHK and
the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, reporting that the
company's decision was due to increasing price competition from
Chinese manufacturers.
The Nikkei reported that the company will end manufacturing
of solar cells and panels as early as March at factories in
Malaysia and Japan's Shimane prefecture.
In the future, Panasonic will source solar panels from other
manufacturers, both the NHK and Nikkei said.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach a Panasonic
representative for comment.
