Panasonic : SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS Final Presentation Monday, August 23! In Cooperation with IOC and IPC

Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic) has solicited 'ideas that break down barriers in sports and technology' from students around the world at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the first 'SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS Final Presentation' will be held on Monday, August 23. (JST)

Under the theme of 'Going Beyond Barriers,' qualifying rounds were held for students in four cities (Tokyo, Japan; Beijing, China; Paris, France; and Los Angeles, USA) that are scheduled to host future Olympic and Paralympic Games. After a rigorous selection process, a representative team (one from each region) were selected in January 2020. The representative teams will make presentations to the Olympic and Paralympic organizations (the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the Paris 2024 Organising Committee that will host the next Summer Games after Tokyo 2020). Through this project, Panasonic supports the dreams of students who aim to have their ideas adopted in the future sports scene. The Final Presentation event will be broadcast live on the day from Panasonic's official YouTube account, Twitter account, and Weibo account. There will also be demonstrations of the students' ideas in action, so participants will be able to not only hear their ideas, but also see them in action. On the day of the event, Panasonic will invite advisors including Timo Lumme, Managing Director of the IOC Television and Marketing Services; Duane Kale, Vice President of the IPC; Rie Tanaka, former Japanese gymnast and the board of directors of the Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games; and Marlène Masure, Chief Commercial Officer of the Paris Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games; to advice the students' ideas. The event will also utilize a virtual event model called 'Mirror Field,' which Panasonic has jointly developed with its partners, to provide a realistic experience online. Visitors can experience a new world that overcome the barriers between the real and the virtual, befitting the new normal. Panasonic believes that the realization of a 'better world' and 'inclusive society' that the Olympic and Paralympic Games aim to achieve through sports is in line with Panasonic's philosophy. Panasonic has been a worldwide partner of the Olympic Games since 1987 and the Paralympic Games since 2014 as the Official AV category partner. To date, we have supported the Olympic and Paralympic Games under the slogan 'Sharing the Passion.' The passion of the athletes and the people who support the games in pursuit of their dreams conveys the excellence of sports, and is spread and shared around the world to give new inspiration and energy. We will continue to share our passion with people around the world, while staying close to people's lives and society through innovation and solving social issues.