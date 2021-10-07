Panasonic : September 2021 TOP 5 Engagement

No.1 SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS Final Presentation

- Posted on September 15, 2021 Panasonic held the Sports Change Makers Final Presentation during Tokyo2020

See what kind of revolutionary ideas today's youth have come up with to combat societal issues and barriers in the world of sports. Source: https://www.panasonic.com/global/olympic/sportschangemakers.html

Video - SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS Final Presentation [Archived] -: https://youtu.be/NeEa4cgNIRk

No.2 Panasonic VIXELL Cooling Boxes - Helping to Beat the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

- Posted on September 17, 2021 Our VIXELL cooling boxes bring hope by delivering and storing COVID19 vaccines which require strict temperature control. Learn more about how we provide safe and reliable solutions for the transportation of pharmaceuticals. Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2021/88292.html

No.3 Building zero-CO 2 factories around the world

- Posted on September 7, 2021 We are continuing to build ZeroCO 2 factories around the world including a dry battery factory in Costa Rica which received a certification of "100% renewable power factory." Source: https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/sustainability/eco/communication/ecopro2020/zeroco2_factory.html

No.4 Revolutionizing the Visual Experience with 50,000l, Brightness, Native 4K Resolution, and Vivid Color

- Posted on September 1, 2021 Our world class 50klm PT-RQ50K projectors illuminated the opening ceremony of the Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games. Source: https://panasonic.net/cns/projector/products/rq50k/

No.5 ANTARCTICA: A VISUAL PARADISE OF ICE AND WILDLIFE

- Posted on September 27, 2021 Join us on a virtual trip on World Tourism Day to Antarctica and take a glimpse into the wild side with these amazing photography by Annie Griffiths, Global Ambassador for Lumix cameras. Source: https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/ambassadors/stories/annie-griffiths2.html

