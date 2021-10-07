Log in
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
Panasonic : September 2021 TOP 5 Engagement

10/07/2021 | 04:17am EDT
No.1

SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS Final Presentation
- Posted on September 15, 2021

Panasonic held the Sports Change Makers Final Presentation during Tokyo2020
See what kind of revolutionary ideas today's youth have come up with to combat societal issues and barriers in the world of sports.

Source: https://www.panasonic.com/global/olympic/sportschangemakers.html
Video - SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS Final Presentation [Archived] -: https://youtu.be/NeEa4cgNIRk

No.2

Panasonic VIXELL Cooling Boxes - Helping to Beat the Global COVID-19 Pandemic
- Posted on September 17, 2021

Our VIXELL cooling boxes bring hope by delivering and storing COVID19 vaccines which require strict temperature control. Learn more about how we provide safe and reliable solutions for the transportation of pharmaceuticals.

Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2021/88292.html

No.3

Building zero-CO2 factories around the world
- Posted on September 7, 2021

We are continuing to build ZeroCO2 factories around the world including a dry battery factory in Costa Rica which received a certification of "100% renewable power factory."

Source: https://www.panasonic.com/global/corporate/sustainability/eco/communication/ecopro2020/zeroco2_factory.html

No.4

Revolutionizing the Visual Experience with 50,000l, Brightness, Native 4K Resolution, and Vivid Color
- Posted on September 1, 2021

Our world class 50klm PT-RQ50K projectors illuminated the opening ceremony of the Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games.

Source: https://panasonic.net/cns/projector/products/rq50k/

No.5

ANTARCTICA: A VISUAL PARADISE OF ICE AND WILDLIFE
- Posted on September 27, 2021

Join us on a virtual trip on World Tourism Day to Antarctica and take a glimpse into the wild side with these amazing photography by Annie Griffiths, Global Ambassador for Lumix cameras.

Source: https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/ambassadors/stories/annie-griffiths2.html

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 08:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
