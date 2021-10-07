Panasonic : September 2021 TOP 5 Engagement

No.2
Panasonic VIXELL Cooling Boxes - Helping to Beat the Global COVID-19 Pandemic
- Posted on September 17, 2021
Our VIXELL cooling boxes bring hope by delivering and storing COVID19 vaccines which require strict temperature control. Learn more about how we provide safe and reliable solutions for the transportation of pharmaceuticals.
Source: https://news.panasonic.com/global/stories/2021/88292.html
No.4
Revolutionizing the Visual Experience with 50,000l, Brightness, Native 4K Resolution, and Vivid Color
- Posted on September 1, 2021
Our world class 50klm PT-RQ50K projectors illuminated the opening ceremony of the Tokyo2020 Paralympic Games.
Source: https://panasonic.net/cns/projector/products/rq50k/
