MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : boosts profit outlook on demand for Tesla batteries and home appliances

02/02/2021 | 03:50am EST
A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp on Tuesday raised its full-year operating profit forecast by more than a half, benefiting from demand for its batteries in Tesla Inc cars, pandemic-driven buying of home appliances and sales of 5G equipment.

The strong performance in those segments offset pain for parts of its businesses that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, such as in-flight entertainment systems and display panels.

Its new forecast of 230 billion yen ($2.2 billion) for the year to end-March is still 22% below the previous year. But it beats both the company's earlier estimate of 150 billion yen profit and a Refinitiv consensus prediction of 175 billion yen.

After several years of production troubles and delays at its U.S. partner, Panasonic is beginning to see its decade-old partnership with Tesla become a profit driver.

Panasonic announced in October that it was developing a new battery cell designed by Tesla, with the U.S. company saying it would help halve battery costs and ramp up battery production 100-fold by 2030.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate is also planning to add a new production line at the Nevada factory it owns with Tesla, and is looking at building a lithium-ion battery business in Norway in a bid to tap European carmakers.

Panasonic's shift away from its low-profit home electronics business to focus on housing fixtures, car electronics and batteries for electric vehicles has been overseen by outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga.

The company announced in November that Tsuga would step down in April after nine years at the helm and that Yuki Kusumi, the current head of its automotive business, would take over.

For the three months ending Dec. 31 the company posted a 30% rise in operating profit to 130.2 billion yen. It easily beat a Refinitiv estimate of 74.6 billion yen from four analysts.

($1 = 104.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jane Wardell, Kenneth Maxwell and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.89% 1339.5 End-of-day quote.12.52%
TESLA, INC. 5.83% 839.81 Delayed Quote.19.01%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 564 B 62 527 M 62 527 M
Net income 2021 112 B 1 063 M 1 063 M
Net Debt 2021 154 B 1 472 M 1 472 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,1x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 3 125 B 29 787 M 29 773 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 246 512
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 239,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 339,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target -7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Masayuki Matsushita Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION12.52%29 787
SONY CORPORATION-1.26%118 677
LG ELECTRONICS INC.17.04%23 552
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION27.54%17 991
SHARP CORPORATION43.67%12 683
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.6.30%4 900
