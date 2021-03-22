Panasonic : Helping People to Live Human Lives with Robotics Technology

For over a century, Panasonic has created products that become an essential part of people's lives. Drawing on its expertise Panasonic is designing robotics technology that is safe, comfortable, convenient, and fun.
Development of robotics takes time and effort. Panasonic has created a technological platform that fosters collaborative development both internally and externally, between industry and academia, thus significantly improving development speed.
There are three layers to Panasonic's approach. The base is about providing a venue for co-creation for Panasonic employees, clients, and partners. The second layer involves Panasonic's development of robot modules and application of Robot Operating Systems to ensure speed, safety, and reliability. Lastly, with rapid manufacturing and prototyping, Panasonic is exploring ways to contribute to society.
Making machines that help people highlights just how amazing humanity really is. That is why Panasonic is aspiring to help people live more quality human lives with technology.
