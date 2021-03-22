Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : Helping People to Live Human Lives with Robotics Technology

03/22/2021 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For over a century, Panasonic has created products that become an essential part of people's lives. Drawing on its expertise Panasonic is designing robotics technology that is safe, comfortable, convenient, and fun.

Development of robotics takes time and effort. Panasonic has created a technological platform that fosters collaborative development both internally and externally, between industry and academia, thus significantly improving development speed.

There are three layers to Panasonic's approach. The base is about providing a venue for co-creation for Panasonic employees, clients, and partners. The second layer involves Panasonic's development of robot modules and application of Robot Operating Systems to ensure speed, safety, and reliability. Lastly, with rapid manufacturing and prototyping, Panasonic is exploring ways to contribute to society.

Making machines that help people highlights just how amazing humanity really is. That is why Panasonic is aspiring to help people live more quality human lives with technology.

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 11:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
07:09aPANASONIC  : Helping People to Live Human Lives with Robotics Technology
PU
02:11aPANASONIC  : Preparing for the Final Presentation
PU
03/21POWER PLAY : Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
RE
03/17POWER PLAY : Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
RE
03/17EQUINOR  : Norsk Hydro ASA - Equinor Hydro and Panasonic continue work on possib..
AQ
03/17PANASONIC  : Welcomes Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen As Newest Member of Team..
AQ
03/17PRESS RELEASE  : AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Busines..
DJ
03/17PANASONIC  : to Accelerate New Businesses in Thailand for New Normal Era
PU
03/16Carve-out deals by tech firms 'just tip of the iceberg' - Carlyle Japan chief
RE
03/15PANASONIC  : Licensing IP Core for Semiconductors Complying with the IEEE 1901-2..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 639 B 61 075 M 61 075 M
Net income 2021 143 B 1 313 M 1 313 M
Net Debt 2021 61 803 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 3 330 B 30 585 M 30 629 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 245 546
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 467,41 JPY
Last Close Price 1 427,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Laurence William Bates Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.87%28 855
SONY CORPORATION12.35%129 471
LG ELECTRONICS INC.13.33%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.33%19 942
SHARP CORPORATION21.36%10 436
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.13.15%4 837
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ