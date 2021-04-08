Panasonic : MU)ROOM Spatial Solution Helps Guests Meditate and Relax at a Kyoto Hotel

(MU)ROOM was created by Panasonic under the supervision of Professor Kumano of Waseda University, and makes it easy to experience meditation, even for beginners. Panasonic believes self-reflection and scientific meditation can help people who feel emotionally and spiritually cooped up due to accelerated digitalization, COVID-19, and frequent natural disasters.

(MU)ROOM uses four technologies: mist, light, sound, and aroma, which change depending on the meditation program. Manipulating these and reproducing natural fluctuations creates an ideal meditation environment.

Users are surrounded by super-fine mist, and subtle changes in lighting take away their sense of distance. The sound created by spatial audio, combined with an aroma that includes an organic compound found in forests, makes users feel as if they are among nature.

(MU)ROOM also has heartrate and breathing sensors, and through repeated use, users can score their sessions using a special app and improve their meditation skills. Hotel operators will be able to provide new value to guests, and Panasonic hopes this solution will help to address the challenges of today.