PANASONIC CORPORATION

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : MU)ROOM Spatial Solution Helps Guests Meditate and Relax at a Kyoto Hotel

04/08/2021 | 12:10am EDT
(MU)ROOM was created by Panasonic under the supervision of Professor Kumano of Waseda University, and makes it easy to experience meditation, even for beginners. Panasonic believes self-reflection and scientific meditation can help people who feel emotionally and spiritually cooped up due to accelerated digitalization, COVID-19, and frequent natural disasters.

(MU)ROOM uses four technologies: mist, light, sound, and aroma, which change depending on the meditation program. Manipulating these and reproducing natural fluctuations creates an ideal meditation environment.

Users are surrounded by super-fine mist, and subtle changes in lighting take away their sense of distance. The sound created by spatial audio, combined with an aroma that includes an organic compound found in forests, makes users feel as if they are among nature.

(MU)ROOM also has heartrate and breathing sensors, and through repeated use, users can score their sessions using a special app and improve their meditation skills. Hotel operators will be able to provide new value to guests, and Panasonic hopes this solution will help to address the challenges of today.

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 660 B 60 677 M 60 677 M
Net income 2021 153 B 1 395 M 1 395 M
Net Debt 2021 61 803 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 3 278 B 29 886 M 29 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 245 546
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 1 527,41 JPY
Last Close Price 1 405,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 56,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Laurence William Bates Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION18.02%29 861
SONY CORPORATION18.28%136 222
LG ELECTRONICS INC.17.41%24 449
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION40.54%20 363
SHARP CORPORATION22.25%10 462
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.9.54%4 573
