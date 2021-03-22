Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Panasonic Corporation    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : Preparing for the Final Presentation

03/22/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The summer of 2020 in Tokyo was meant to be a time when the 'SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS' competition showcased outstanding ideas utilizing the power of technology to enhance the value and appeal of sports. However, similar to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Covid-19 global pandemic has caused the final presentation to be postponed for one year. But no one should be discouraged.

The regional representatives have taken this delay as an opportunity, that is, extra time to materialize their ideas, and each have started to take steps forward. Panasonic engineers and new business development departments joined the mid-term review meeting to help refine the representatives' ideas. The exchange of opinions and discussions among the regional representatives also help to expand the breadth of each idea.

Mid-term review meeting with representatives of EU and Japan

Mid-term review meeting with representatives of China and US

While online communication has become normalized at an unprecedented rate, the world has reaffirmed the importance of real-world communication. At the final presentation scheduled in August, how will the SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS effectively communicate their creations to the world with presence, proximity, and realism? One project that is running in parallel is the construction of virtual tools and fields to fully highlight the SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS. We have also prepared an opportunity in the near future where they can present their efforts to the media. We hope everyone looks forward to these developments.

# # #

Media contact

Disclaimer:
We would like to note that Panasonic Newsroom is not a place to address personal Customer Service issues. Even though this is not the forum, Panasonic is always eager to resolve your concerns. Our local customer services contacts can be found at Global Support or you can see our list of Social Media Accounts to find the right channel for your queries and concerns.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
02:11aPANASONIC  : Preparing for the Final Presentation
PU
03/21POWER PLAY : Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
RE
03/17POWER PLAY : Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
RE
03/17EQUINOR  : Norsk Hydro ASA - Equinor Hydro and Panasonic continue work on possib..
AQ
03/17PANASONIC  : Welcomes Olympic Figure Skater Nathan Chen As Newest Member of Team..
AQ
03/17PRESS RELEASE  : AURELIUS acquires Panasonic's European Consumer Battery Busines..
DJ
03/17PANASONIC  : to Accelerate New Businesses in Thailand for New Normal Era
PU
03/16Carve-out deals by tech firms 'just tip of the iceberg' - Carlyle Japan chief
RE
03/15PANASONIC  : Licensing IP Core for Semiconductors Complying with the IEEE 1901-2..
PU
03/15PANASONIC  : Starts Licensing IP Core for Semiconductors Complying with the IEEE..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 639 B 61 022 M 61 022 M
Net income 2021 143 B 1 312 M 1 312 M
Net Debt 2021 61 803 M 568 M 568 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 3 330 B 30 585 M 30 602 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 245 546
Free-Float 90,8%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 1 467,41 JPY
Last Close Price 1 427,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,83%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Laurence William Bates Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION19.87%28 855
SONY CORPORATION12.35%129 471
LG ELECTRONICS INC.13.33%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.33%19 942
SHARP CORPORATION21.36%10 436
CASIO COMPUTER CO.,LTD.13.15%4 837