Panasonic : Preparing for the Final Presentation

The summer of 2020 in Tokyo was meant to be a time when the 'SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS' competition showcased outstanding ideas utilizing the power of technology to enhance the value and appeal of sports. However, similar to the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, the Covid-19 global pandemic has caused the final presentation to be postponed for one year. But no one should be discouraged.

The regional representatives have taken this delay as an opportunity, that is, extra time to materialize their ideas, and each have started to take steps forward. Panasonic engineers and new business development departments joined the mid-term review meeting to help refine the representatives' ideas. The exchange of opinions and discussions among the regional representatives also help to expand the breadth of each idea.

Mid-term review meeting with representatives of EU and Japan

Mid-term review meeting with representatives of China and US

While online communication has become normalized at an unprecedented rate, the world has reaffirmed the importance of real-world communication. At the final presentation scheduled in August, how will the SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS effectively communicate their creations to the world with presence, proximity, and realism? One project that is running in parallel is the construction of virtual tools and fields to fully highlight the SPORTS CHANGE MAKERS. We have also prepared an opportunity in the near future where they can present their efforts to the media. We hope everyone looks forward to these developments.

# # #