    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Panasonic : U.S. regulator awards $28 million to tipster on Panasonic probe

05/19/2021 | 05:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday doled out a $28-million award to a whistleblower for information that led U.S. authorities to bring bribery charges against a subsidiary of Panasonic Corp , according to the tipster's lawyers.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which did not disclose the name of the company or the whistleblower, said the information led the SEC and another other agency to open investigations resulting in "significant enforcement actions". Attorneys Christopher Connors and Andy Rickman said they represented the whistleblower and confirmed the award related to Panasonic foreign bribery probe.

In 2018, Panasonic Avionics Corp agreed to pay about $280 million to the SEC and Department of Justice to resolve criminal and civil charges that the company falsified its financial records to conceal payments to sales agents in China and other parts of Asia.

The SEC did not respond immediately to a request for the identity of the firm involved, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The SEC's whistleblower program was established after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis and has yielded more than $2.5 billion in penalties through fiscal 2020.

Wednesday's award is the tenth largest, according to data compiled by the SEC.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Chris Prentice


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 6 676 B 61 095 M 61 095 M
Net income 2021 159 B 1 450 M 1 450 M
Net Debt 2021 61 414 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 1,93%
Capitalization 2 777 B 25 543 M 25 409 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 243 540
Free-Float 90,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 1 558,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 190,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazuhiro Tsuga President, CEO & Representative Director
Hirokazu Umeda CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Shusaku Nagae Chairman
Yoshiyuki Miyabe Chief Technology & Information Officer
Laurence William Bates Director & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-0.04%25 626
SONY GROUP CORPORATION0.34%117 392
LG ELECTRONICS INC.11.11%22 739
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION23.59%18 448
SHARP CORPORATION21.48%10 653
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.13.55%5 196