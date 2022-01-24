Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery -Nikkei

01/24/2022 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Attendees look over a Tesla Model X powered by Panasonic batteries at the Las Vegas Convention Center during the 2018 CES in Las Vegas

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday.

The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

"We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don't, however, have anything to announce at this time," Panasonic said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall) battery in October. At around five times as big as batteries it currently supplies to Tesla, it is also expected to help the U.S. electric vehicle maker lower production costs.

Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of less than 10 gigawatt hours a year, equivalent to around 150,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said.

Panasonic is the sole maker of the more advanced Tesla battery, ensuring it remains a key supplier to the U.S. company, at least for its pricier models, even as the EV maker seeks out battery suppliers in China and elsewhere. ($1 = 113.5400 yen) (Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Tim Kelly Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.24% 27588.37 Real-time Quote.-4.41%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.38% 1307 Delayed Quote.2.92%
TESLA, INC. -5.26% 943.9 Delayed Quote.-10.68%
TIM S.A. 0.39% 12.92 Delayed Quote.-1.98%
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
05:17aPanasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery -Nikkei
RE
03:18aPanasonic Manufacturing Malaysia Partially Resumes Production in Flood-Hit Plant
MT
01/18Panasonic Introduces Its Upgraded Premier Refrigerator Range, Prime+ Edition
CI
01/17Yunnan Energy Unit Wins Deal to Supply Battery Separators to Foreign Carmaker
MT
01/14Panasonic Expands Solar Product Options for Homeowners with Introduction of 410W EverVo..
AQ
01/11Japan Index Closes 1% Lower; Mizuho Financial Up 3% on Reports of CEO Appointment from ..
MT
01/10MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 10, 2022
01/09Midea to Sharpen Focus on B2B Sector Amid Property Market Slowdown
MT
01/06Analysis-Jumping on EV wagon represents risky ride for tech pioneer Sony
RE
01/05QUICK UPDATE : Singapore Airlines Upgrades Fleet-Wide IFEC Experience With Panasonic Avion..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 250 B 63 820 M 63 820 M
Net income 2022 247 B 2 171 M 2 171 M
Net cash 2022 34 038 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,32%
Capitalization 3 039 B 26 705 M 26 748 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 244 479
Free-Float -
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 302,00 JPY
Average target price 1 642,94 JPY
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION2.92%26 705
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-10.50%141 125
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-3.26%19 161
SHARP CORPORATION-2.04%6 946
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-9.65%3 978
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.-8.02%3 840