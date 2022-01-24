Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery -Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic will
begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla
from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen
($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei
reported on Monday.
The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more
attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a
fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the
information.
"We are studying various options for mass production,
including a test production line we are establishing this
business year. We don't, however, have anything to announce at
this time," Panasonic said in a statement sent to Reuters.
Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide and
80 millimeters tall) battery in October. At around five times as
big as batteries it currently supplies to Tesla, it is also
expected to help the U.S. electric vehicle maker lower
production costs.
Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in
Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of less than
10 gigawatt hours a year, equivalent to around 150,000 vehicles,
the Nikkei said.
Panasonic is the sole maker of the more advanced Tesla
battery, ensuring it remains a key supplier to the U.S. company,
at least for its pricier models, even as the EV maker seeks out
battery suppliers in China and elsewhere.
($1 = 113.5400 yen)
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Tim Kelly
Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)