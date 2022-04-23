Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/22 02:00:00 am EDT
1155.00 JPY   -0.82%
10:36aPanasonic workers in Mexico elect independent union, defeating top labor group
RE
04/21PANASONIC : Suita Sustainable Smart Town
PU
04/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 20, 2022
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic workers in Mexico elect independent union, defeating top labor group

04/23/2022 | 10:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO - A man is seen next to Panasonic Corp's logo at Panasonic Center in Tokyo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Workers at a Panasonic auto parts plant in northern Mexico elected an independent union this week, marking another defeat for one of the country's biggest labor organizations as Mexico seeks to strengthen worker rights in line with a new trade deal.

Union SNITIS, which grew out of worker dissatisfaction with traditional labor groups in the northern state of Tamaulipas, won 75% of ballots in a two-day election in which 2,150 people were eligible to vote, Mexico's federal labor center said late on Friday.

The competing group, SIAMARM, part of the 86-year-old Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), won 25% at the factory that makes car audio and display systems, mostly for U.S. and Canadian markets.

Workers also recently voted against CTM at General Motors in the central state of Guanajuato and auto parts plant Tridonex in Tamaulipas, both sites that faced U.S. scrutiny for potential worker rights abuses under a new trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

SNITIS won the Tridonex election in February with nearly 87% of the vote, in what union leaders hoped would set off a ripple effect.

"This has been overwhelming, like the result at Tridonex, and we hope it's the same way at all factories that continue to join this new era of independent unionism," SNITIS founder Susana Prieto said in a social media video after the Panasonic vote results.

CTM and Panasonic did not immediately respond to requests for comment and SIAMARM could not be reached.

SIAMARM head Alberto Lara said on social media ahead of the vote that he would protect vulnerable workers and that his union would offer the best contract.

SNITIS last week urged the U.S. government to investigate the Panasonic plant for alleged worker rights abuses, the latest in a series of disputes seeking to leverage the USMCA to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.

This week's union election at Panasonic stemmed from a vote last year in which workers rejected their prior union contract.

Such votes are required by a recent Mexican labor reform to end the once widespread practice of unions and companies signing so-called "protection contracts" without worker knowledge.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Daina Beth Solomon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ERA CO., LTD. 0.23% 4.28 End-of-day quote.-21.90%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -2.14% 39.84 Delayed Quote.-32.05%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.82% 1155 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
RIPPLE (XRP/BTC) -0.17%End-of-day quote.1.40%
RIPPLE (XRP/EUR) -1.70% 0.6651 End-of-day quote.-11.13%
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
10:36aPanasonic workers in Mexico elect independent union, defeating top labor group
RE
04/21PANASONIC : Suita Sustainable Smart Town
PU
04/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 20, 2022
04/19PANASONIC : Invests Additional $200 Million in Conductive Ventures Fund III
PU
04/18Mexican union calls for U.S. probe into alleged labor abuses at Panasonic plant
RE
04/18Oklahoma governor seeks massive incentives to lure company
AQ
04/14High raw material prices having a "big" impact, Panasonic CEO says
RE
04/13Certain Common Stock of PHC Holdings Corporation are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
04/12Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
04/12Panasonic Eyes Opening of Smart Town in Late April
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 291 B 56 645 M 56 645 M
Net income 2022 243 B 1 885 M 1 885 M
Net Debt 2022 143 B 1 114 M 1 114 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 2 696 B 20 941 M 20 941 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 240 786
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 155,00 JPY
Average target price 1 499,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.70%20 941
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.07%108 403
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-10.87%16 922
SHARP CORPORATION-15.75%5 281
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-22.05%3 334
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-13.30%3 140