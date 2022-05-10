Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/10 02:00:00 am EDT
1155.50 JPY   +0.30%
12:58pRedwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO
RE
05/06Analysts Predict AI Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion (RDAR, BB, CMCM, AITX, MARK)
AQ
05/06EXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Redwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO

05/10/2022 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of battery recycling company Redwood Materials said on Tuesday his company aimed to start copper foil production used for electric vehicle battery anodes at its new Nevada facility by the end of this year.

Redwood CEO J.B. Straubel, talking at the Financial Times' Future of the Car conference, said Panasonic Corp would be the first customer for the anodes.

Straubel said cathode materials manufacturing would start in late 2024 and ramp up in 2025.

The auto industry is grappling with a looming shortage of batteries and raw materials to manufacture a growing fleet of electric vehicles.

Redwood currently recycles lithium, cobalt, copper and aluminum from several sources, including the Nevada battery plant jointly owned and operated by Panasonic and Tesla Inc . That factory has the capacity to make batteries for about 350,000 electric vehicles a year.

Redwood is building the new facility for copper foil production close to its existing site near Reno, Nevada.

"I wished we could go faster, the demand is very very large," Straubel said in reference to Redwood's anode and cathode operations.

He said the company aimed to replicate its North American model in Europe a year to a year-and-a-half later.

Redwood, which raised $775 million in July from investors, including Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Baillie Gifford, is valued at $3.8 billion by investor website PitchBook. (Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 1.12% 2200.45 Delayed Quote.-34.75%
BAILLIE GIFFORD SHIN NIPPON PLC -0.98% 141.4 Delayed Quote.-35.38%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.94% 182.55 Delayed Quote.-24.20%
PANASONIC CORPORATION 0.30% 1155.5 Delayed Quote.-8.93%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. 1.42% 124.195 Delayed Quote.-36.01%
TESLA, INC. 3.26% 812.5653 Delayed Quote.-25.52%
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
12:58pRedwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO
RE
05/06Analysts Predict AI Market to Hit $1.8 Trillion (RDAR, BB, CMCM, AITX, MARK)
AQ
05/06EXCLUSIVE : CATL planning EV battery production in United States, vetting sites - sources
RE
05/03CATL Retains Lead in Global EV Battery Usage in February, Report Shows
MT
05/02FOCUS : Japan Inc. turns to 4-day workweek to offer flexibility to employees
AQ
04/24PANASONIC : "Household Washing Machine ALPHA NA-G1S" Win "GOLD" of the International iF DE..
PU
04/21PANASONIC : Suita Sustainable Smart Town
PU
04/20MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 20, 2022
04/19PANASONIC : Invests Additional $200 Million in Conductive Ventures Fund III
PU
04/18Mexican union calls for U.S. probe into alleged labor abuses at Panasonic plant
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 295 B 56 022 M 56 022 M
Net income 2022 243 B 1 866 M 1 866 M
Net Debt 2022 143 B 1 101 M 1 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 2,60%
Capitalization 2 697 B 20 710 M 20 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 240 786
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 155,50 JPY
Average target price 1 482,18 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.93%20 648
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-25.11%102 913
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-18.12%15 171
SHARP CORPORATION-18.55%5 047
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-18.17%2 927
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-30.71%2 926