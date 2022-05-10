Redwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO

May 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of battery recycling
company Redwood Materials said on Tuesday his company aimed to
start copper foil production used for electric vehicle battery
anodes at its new Nevada facility by the end of this year.
Redwood CEO J.B. Straubel, talking at the Financial Times'
Future of the Car conference, said Panasonic Corp would
be the first customer for the anodes.
Straubel said cathode materials manufacturing would start in
late 2024 and ramp up in 2025.
The auto industry is grappling with a looming shortage of
batteries and raw materials to manufacture a growing fleet of
electric vehicles.
Redwood currently recycles lithium, cobalt, copper and
aluminum from several sources, including the Nevada battery
plant jointly owned and operated by Panasonic and Tesla Inc
. That factory has the capacity to make batteries for
about 350,000 electric vehicles a year.
Redwood is building the new facility for copper foil
production close to its existing site near Reno, Nevada.
"I wished we could go faster, the demand is very very
large," Straubel said in reference to Redwood's anode and
cathode operations.
He said the company aimed to replicate its North American
model in Europe a year to a year-and-a-half later.
Redwood, which raised $775 million in July from investors,
including Amazon.com Inc, Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and
Baillie Gifford, is valued at $3.8 billion by investor website
PitchBook.
(Reporting by Tina Bellon in Austin, Texas
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)