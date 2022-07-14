Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Panasonic Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-14 am EDT
1119.00 JPY   +0.72%
02:04pU.S., Mexico announce resolution to Panasonic plant labor dispute
RE
01:36pU.S., Mexico announce resolution to Panasonic plant labor dispute -USTR
RE
11:56aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, JPMorgan, Netflix, Bayer, American Airlines...
Summary 
Summary

U.S., Mexico announce resolution to Panasonic plant labor dispute

07/14/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico announced a resolution to a dispute at a Panasonic plant in Mexico, with the company saying it would renounce an agreement with a union that lacked lawful bargaining authority, the U.S. Trade Representative said on Thursday.

The agreement involved the Panasonic Automotive Systems facility in Reynosa, Mexico, "where workers were previously denied their freedom of association and collective bargaining rights," the USTR said in a statement.

In addition to scrapping a bargaining agreement with a union that lacked authority, the Panasonic plant agreed to remove the union, reimburse workers for union dues deducted from paychecks, recognize an independent union, SNITIS, and reimburse workers for wages unpaid as a result of a strike at the facility, the USTR said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asked the Mexican government to review the matter under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s Rapid Response Labor Mechanism.

"Today’s announcement is yet another example of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to defending the rights of workers, including those that live beyond our borders," Tai said in the statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 7 770 B 55 849 M 55 849 M
Net income 2023 241 B 1 736 M 1 736 M
Net Debt 2023 382 B 2 749 M 2 749 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 2 612 B 18 772 M 18 772 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 240 198
Free-Float 91,0%
