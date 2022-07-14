U.S., Mexico announce resolution to Panasonic plant labor dispute

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - The United States and Mexico
announced a resolution to a dispute at a Panasonic
plant in Mexico, with the company saying it would renounce an
agreement with a union that lacked lawful bargaining authority,
the U.S. Trade Representative said on Thursday.
The agreement involved the Panasonic Automotive Systems
facility in Reynosa, Mexico, "where workers were previously
denied their freedom of association and collective bargaining
rights," the USTR said in a statement.
In addition to scrapping a bargaining agreement with a union
that lacked authority, the Panasonic plant agreed to remove the
union, reimburse workers for union dues deducted from paychecks,
recognize an independent union, SNITIS, and reimburse workers
for wages unpaid as a result of a strike at the facility, the
USTR said.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai asked the Mexican
government to review the matter under the United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s Rapid Response Labor Mechanism.
"Today’s announcement is yet another example of the
Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to defending the rights
of workers, including those that live beyond our borders," Tai
said in the statement.
