U.S. files fifth labor complaint in Mexico, eyes U.S. auto-parts plant

MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - The United States on
Thursday filed its fifth labor complaint in Mexico to determine
whether worker rights were violated under a regional trade pact,
requesting a review into a U.S.-owned auto-parts plant in
northern Mexico.
The request to probe the factory, owned by Michigan-based VU
Manufacturing, came after activists alleged the company
interfered in workers' ability to choose their union, the
Department of Labor said.
"The U.S. Department of Labor seeks to level the playing
field for workers and businesses on both sides of the border,"
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement.
Previous U.S. complaints under the 2020 United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) have also focused on
Mexico's auto sector, calling for probes into U.S. automaker
General Motors, Japan's Panasonic, Italian-French carmaker
Stellantis and U.S. company Cardone.
VU Manufacturing, in the border city of Piedras Negras in
Coahuila state, produces interior car parts such as arm-rests
and door upholstery for various auto brands. The company, whose
Mexico plant operates as Manufacturas VU, did not immediately
reply to a request for comment.
The U.S. request to Mexico flagged its concern that workers
since at least June 2022 were blocked from supporting a new
union, La Liga Sindical Obrera Mexicana.
Mexican authorities have 10 days to determine whether to
accept the U.S. request. The economy and labor ministries did
not immediately reply to requests for comment.
A key goal of the USMCA is to improve workplace conditions
in Mexico, and sanctions can include revoking tariff-free status
for plants that violate the rights to freedom of association and
collective bargaining.
