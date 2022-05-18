Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/18 02:00:00 am EDT
1142.00 JPY   -0.22%
05:38pU.S. lodges labor complaint against Panasonic in Mexico
RE
04:46pU.S. lodges labor complaint against Panasonic in Mexico
RE
05:57aPanasonic - Carry Small, Capture Wide - A New Micro Four Thirds 18mm* Ultra-Wide Angle Lens with F1.7 Large Aperture LEICA DG SUMMILUX 9mm F1.7 ASPH. (H-X09)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. lodges labor complaint against Panasonic in Mexico

05/18/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. labor officials on Wednesday asked Mexico to probe whether workers at a Panasonic auto parts factory were denied labor rights, marking the third U.S. labor complaint under a new trade deal that aims to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.

The request from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) comes after a Mexican union last month petitioned the U.S. government to probe Panasonic's plant in the northern border city of Reynosa, alleging violations of the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a letter to Mexico's Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier that the agency was concerned workers were being denied rights to free association and collective bargaining at Panasonic Automotive Systems de Mexico.

Panasonic Corp of North America said in a statement it "respects and supports the rights of freedom of association and collective bargaining for our employees" and that it did not believe it denied these rights.

The unit of the Japanese industrial conglomerate said it would "continue to comply with all legal requirements ... and cooperate with authorities as requested by the Mexican Government in its review."

Tai noted that two previous labor complaints, also filed under the USMCA's "Rapid Response Mechanism" that aims to swiftly resolve disputes, led to benefits for workers.

"When concerns arise, we will work swiftly to stand up for workers on both sides of the border," Tai said in a statement.

Mexico's economy and labor ministries did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Mexican government has 10 days to agree whether to conduct a review.

The Mexican union that requested the inquiry, SNITIS, accused Panasonic of signing a union contract behind workers' backs and of firing several dozen employees who protested.

(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)

By Daina Beth Solomon


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE 0.05% 9.805 Real-time Quote.-42.01%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -0.22% 1142 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
All news about PANASONIC CORPORATION
05:38pU.S. lodges labor complaint against Panasonic in Mexico
RE
04:46pU.S. lodges labor complaint against Panasonic in Mexico
RE
05:57aPanasonic - Carry Small, Capture Wide - A New Micro Four Thirds 18mm* Ultra-Wide Angle ..
AQ
05/17The Pallet Network Mobilises Forklifts with Panasonic TOUGHBOOK Tablets
AQ
05/11MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : May 11, 2022
05/11Panasonic sees flat profits amid price rises, shortages
RE
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 11, 2022
CI
05/11TRANSCRIPT : Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Special Call
CI
05/10Redwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO
RE
05/10Redwood Materials aims to start anode copper foil production by end of 2022 -CEO
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 295 B 56 902 M 56 902 M
Net income 2022 243 B 1 895 M 1 895 M
Net Debt 2022 143 B 1 119 M 1 119 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,63%
Capitalization 2 665 B 20 791 M 20 791 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 240 198
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart PANASONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 142,00 JPY
Average target price 1 467,47 JPY
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC CORPORATION-9.53%20 651
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-22.35%107 448
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-22.46%14 543
SHARP CORPORATION-20.06%4 987
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-20.07%2 860
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-36.46%2 674