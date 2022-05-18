U.S. lodges third labor complaint in Mexico, on behalf of Panasonic workers

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. labor officials on
Wednesday asked Mexico to probe whether workers at a Panasonic
auto parts factory were denied their rights, marking
the third U.S. labor complaint under a new trade deal that aims
to improve workplace conditions in Mexico.
The request from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)
follows a petition from a Mexican union asking the U.S.
government to probe a Panasonic plant in the northern border
city of Reynosa, alleging violations of the 2020 United
States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a letter to
Mexico's Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier that the agency was
concerned workers at Panasonic Automotive Systems de Mexico were
being denied rights to free association and collective
bargaining, in breach of the USMCA.
Panasonic Corp of North America said it "respects and
supports" those rights and that it did not believe they had been
denied. The unit of the Japanese conglomerate added it would
cooperate with Mexican authorities.
Tai noted that previous USMCA labor complaints - one
targeting automaker General Motors and another against
auto parts plant Tridonex - led to worker benefits.
The U.S. government reached agreements with both companies
without imposing USMCA sanctions, which can include revoking
tariff-free status.
"When concerns arise, we will work swiftly to stand up for
workers on both sides of the border," Tai said in a statement.
The Mexican government has 10 days to decide whether to
conduct a review. The economy and labor ministries did not
respond to requests for comment.
The Mexican union that requested the inquiry, SNITIS,
accused Panasonic of signing a union contract behind workers'
backs and of firing several dozen employees who protested. Days
after submitting the petition last month, SNITIS won a sweeping
vote to become the plant's new labor representation.
U.S. Representative Bill Pascrell, a Democrat, called for
Panasonic to enter negotiations with SNITIS in good faith, and
applauded the USTR complaint.
"Improving labor conditions is absolutely needed to ensure
jobs here at home are not being undermined," he said.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; additional reporting by David
Shepardson in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and Bill
Berkrot)