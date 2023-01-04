Advanced search
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
01:00 2023-01-04 am EST
1091.50 JPY   -1.71%
02:47pFormer Tesla employee Gore to lead U.S. zero emission advocacy group
RE
02:09aJapan Stocks Step Into 2023 With Strong Losses; Panasonic to Close Rice Cooker Production at Home
MT
01/03MarketScreener's World Press Review: January 3rd, 2022
MS
Former Tesla employee Gore to lead U.S. zero emission advocacy group

01/04/2023 | 02:47pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Albert Gore III, a former Tesla public policy employee, has been named executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), the Washington-based group said on Wednesday.

Congress in 2021 approved $5 billion for EV charging stations and in August passed new electric vehicle tax credits.

"Lots of work ahead, starting with implementation of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program and new industrial policies in the Inflation Reduction Act," said Gore in a LinkedIn post.

He is the son of the former vice president and co-winner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for his climate campaigning.

Gore worked for Tesla for nearly seven years in public policy and business development.

ZETA members include Tesla, Lucid Motors, Rivian, LG, Alphabet's Waymo, Uber, Panasonic and Albemarle.

President Joe Biden wants 50% of new U.S. vehicles to be electric or plug-in electric hybrid by 2030.

The $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) passed in August revised EV tax credit rules, ending $7,500 consumer tax credits for purchases of EVs assembled outside North America, angering South Korea, the European Union, Japan and others.

Joe Britton, ZETA's previous executive director, said "much of the conversation around EVs over the next few years will focus on implementation and deployment" after congressional action.

Last week, the U.S. Treasury Department said EVs leased by consumers can qualify for up to $7,500 in commercial clean vehicle tax credits, a decision making those assembled outside North America eligible.

The law also restricts battery minerals and component sourcing, sets income and price caps for qualifying vehicles and seeks to phase out Chinese battery minerals or components. The commercial credit does not have restrictions imposed on the consumer credit.

The IRA lifts the 200,000-vehicle per manufacturer cap that had made Tesla and General Motors ineligible for EV tax credits.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

By David Shepardson


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.69% 87.62 Delayed Quote.1.01%
BATTERY MINERALS LIMITED 0.00% 0.0045 Delayed Quote.12.50%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.19% 34.57 Delayed Quote.0.54%
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION -1.71% 1091.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 4.57% 113.0698 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 117 B 61 461 M 61 461 M
Net income 2023 239 B 1 809 M 1 809 M
Net Debt 2023 380 B 2 876 M 2 876 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 2,81%
Capitalization 2 548 B 19 290 M 19 290 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 238 831
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 091,50 JPY
Average target price 1 462,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION0.00%19 817
SONY GROUP CORPORATION0.00%94 807
LG ELECTRONICS INC.3.70%11 489
SHARP CORPORATION0.00%4 691
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-1.04%2 819
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED3.14%2 662