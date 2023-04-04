Japan's Nikkei set to snap 3-day gain as strong yen, US recession worries weigh

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell sharply on Wednesday, threatening to end a three-day
winning streak, as a stronger yen and fears of a U.S. recession
hit auto and energy stocks.
The Nikkei fell 1.3% to 27,917.89 as of the midday
break, slipping below the psychological 28,000 mark for the
first time this month.
The broader Topix tumbled 1.5% to 1,991.67.
Shares that had rallied in recent days were sold by
investors looking to lock in profits, with energy stocks
among the worst-hit.
The strengthening yen also weighed on sentiment
broadly, and slapped down automakers in particular, as it cut
the value of overseas sales.
Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and
Honda Motor Co Ltd all sank around 2%.
Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes declined, as
evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the
Federal Reserve's rate tightening campaign may trigger a deep
downturn.
New data showed job openings dropped to the lowest in two
years, and factory orders fell for a second month.
"Rising concern over the U.S. economy and the decline in
U.S. stocks are having a big impact," said Maki Sawada, a
strategist at Nomura Securities, noting that
economically-sensitive sectors such as energy and steel were
being particularly hard hit.
"Given the Nikkei's rise in recent sessions, some profit
taking is natural," she said. "Around the psychological 28,000
level though, bargain hunting is likely to emerge, limiting
downside."
Fast Retailing was the worst-performing stock on
the Nikkei, dropping 1.8% and erasing 55 index points from the
index.
Oil and coal producers, and iron and steel
each lost 3.1%, making them the worst-performing
industry sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Shipping
alone rose, climbing 1.7% and continuing its strong
rebound from the two-month low hit on Monday.
Panasonic Holdings Corp added 2.67%, and was at one
point up as much as 4.24%, following a media report that it was
in talks with Stellantis and BMW over new electric-vehicle
battery plants.
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)