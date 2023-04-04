Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:41:02 2023-04-05 am EDT
1241.00 JPY   +2.06%
04/04Japan's Nikkei set to snap 3-day gain as strong yen, US recession worries weigh
RE
04/04Industrials Down Sharply After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/04Stellantis, BMW Reportedly in Discussions With Panasonic to Construct EV Battery Plants in North America
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei set to snap 3-day gain as strong yen, US recession worries weigh

04/04/2023 | 11:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell sharply on Wednesday, threatening to end a three-day winning streak, as a stronger yen and fears of a U.S. recession hit auto and energy stocks.

The Nikkei fell 1.3% to 27,917.89 as of the midday break, slipping below the psychological 28,000 mark for the first time this month.

The broader Topix tumbled 1.5% to 1,991.67.

Shares that had rallied in recent days were sold by investors looking to lock in profits, with energy stocks among the worst-hit.

The strengthening yen also weighed on sentiment broadly, and slapped down automakers in particular, as it cut the value of overseas sales.

Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd all sank around 2%.

Overnight, all three major U.S. stock indexes declined, as evidence of a cooling economy exacerbated worries that the Federal Reserve's rate tightening campaign may trigger a deep downturn.

New data showed job openings dropped to the lowest in two years, and factory orders fell for a second month.

"Rising concern over the U.S. economy and the decline in U.S. stocks are having a big impact," said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities, noting that economically-sensitive sectors such as energy and steel were being particularly hard hit.

"Given the Nikkei's rise in recent sessions, some profit taking is natural," she said. "Around the psychological 28,000 level though, bargain hunting is likely to emerge, limiting downside."

Fast Retailing was the worst-performing stock on the Nikkei, dropping 1.8% and erasing 55 index points from the index.

Oil and coal producers, and iron and steel each lost 3.1%, making them the worst-performing industry sectors on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Shipping alone rose, climbing 1.7% and continuing its strong rebound from the two-month low hit on Monday.

Panasonic Holdings Corp added 2.67%, and was at one point up as much as 4.24%, following a media report that it was in talks with Stellantis and BMW over new electric-vehicle battery plants. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.60% 101.34 Delayed Quote.21.54%
BRENT OIL 0.07% 85.27 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -2.00% 29380 Delayed Quote.10.51%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.34% 3510 Delayed Quote.17.32%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 28287.42 Real-time Quote.8.02%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -2.17% 500.5 Delayed Quote.22.03%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.00% 881 Delayed Quote.-5.83%
NOMURA CORPORATION -2.53% 1042 Delayed Quote.3.44%
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 2.06% 1241 Delayed Quote.9.37%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.44% 16.432 Real-time Quote.23.83%
STELLANTIS N.V. -1.38% 16.44 Delayed Quote.25.68%
TOPIX INDEX -1.87% 1984.68 Delayed Quote.6.66%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -3.00% 7120 Delayed Quote.2.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.53% 1850.5 Delayed Quote.4.66%
WTI 0.12% 81.019 Delayed Quote.0.03%
All news about PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04/04Japan's Nikkei set to snap 3-day gain as strong yen, US recession worries weigh
RE
04/04Industrials Down Sharply After Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04/04Stellantis, BMW Reportedly in Discussions With Panasonic to Construct EV Battery Plants..
MT
04/04Stellantis, BMW Reportedly in Discussions With Panasonic to Build EV Battery Plants in ..
MT
04/04Stellantis, BMW in talks with Panasonic over new EV battery plants - WSJ
RE
03/29Panasonic Eco Systems North America Earns 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustaine..
AQ
03/28Kyodo News Digest : March 28, 2023 -2-
AQ
03/27Update1 : Panasonic-Sony display maker files for court protection
AQ
03/27Panasonic-Sony display maker files for court protection
AQ
03/27Display maker JOLED to restructure with JDI support
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 184 B 62 100 M 62 100 M
Net income 2023 217 B 1 647 M 1 647 M
Net Debt 2023 744 B 5 648 M 5 648 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 2,54%
Capitalization 2 838 B 21 537 M 21 537 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 235 714
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 1 216,00 JPY
Average target price 1 432,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.37%21 418
SONY GROUP CORPORATION19.88%112 197
LG ELECTRONICS INC.33.99%14 746
SHARP CORPORATION-1.06%4 587
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.39.54%3 238
CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.-3.50%2 343
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer