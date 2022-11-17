Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:59 2022-11-17 am EST
1229.00 JPY   +1.24%
01:09aNote : Panasonic Group Q2 FY2023 Financial Results Key Facts
PU
11/15Bluelight Partnership from TOUGHBOOK & SCC To Address Emergency Service Mobility Challenges
AQ
11/15Panasonic : Energy Signs Agreement with Redwood for Supply of Recycled Cathode Materials and Copper Foil for EV Batteries
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Note: Panasonic Group Q2 FY2023 Financial Results Key Facts

11/17/2022 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Panasonic Group announced its financial results for the second quarter of FY2023 on October 31. This fact sheet provides an overview of the results in an easy-to-understand infographic-format. For more detailed information, please refer to the full financial results and presentation.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 17 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2022 06:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
01:09aNote : Panasonic Group Q2 FY2023 Financial Results Key Facts
PU
11/15Bluelight Partnership from TOUGHBOOK & SCC To Address Emergency Service Mobility Challe..
AQ
11/15Panasonic : Energy Signs Agreement with Redwood for Supply of Recycled Cathode Materials a..
PU
11/15Redwood Materials to supply cathode material to Panasonic U.S. battery plant
RE
11/15Panasonic Picks Environmental Clean Technologies Site for Fuel Cell Trial
MT
11/15Panasonic : Decides on an Investment for the First Time after the Establishment of the Pan..
PU
11/14Panasonic : President of Germany Visits Panasonic Kusatsu Site
PU
11/10Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks for second straight week
RE
11/09Panasonic AccuPulse4.0 Transducerized Tool Awarded 'Product of the Year' in Fastening S..
AQ
11/02CATL Cements Spot as Largest-Selling EV Battery Brand Globally
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 961 B 57 091 M 57 091 M
Net income 2023 241 B 1 728 M 1 728 M
Net Debt 2023 248 B 1 775 M 1 775 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 2,59%
Capitalization 2 834 B 20 320 M 20 320 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 238 831
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 214,00 JPY
Average target price 1 437,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-4.78%20 320
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-19.93%102 824
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-30.72%12 582
SHARP CORPORATION-24.53%4 648
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-17.65%3 371
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-16.10%2 884