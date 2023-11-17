November 17, 2023 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Panasonic Holdings Corporation Corporate Finance & IR Department (Tel: +81-6-6908-1121) (Japan) Panasonic Holdings Announces the Basic Agreement about a Partnership for Panasonic Automotive Systems' business Osaka, Japan, November 17, 2023 -- Panasonic Holdings Corporation ([TSE:6752] the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has resolved to agree with an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") to become strategic partners in the business of Panasonic Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company. The Company and Apollo today signed a memorandum of understanding. The Company and Apollo will continue discussions with the intention of finalizing the details of the agreement. Any further information requiring disclosure will be provided at an appropriate time. "Panasonic Holdings and Apollo announce basic agreement about a partnership for Panasonic Automotive Systems' business" # # #

November 17, 2023 Panasonic Holdings Corporation Panasonic Holdings and Apollo announce basic agreement about a partnership for Panasonic Automotive Systems' business Osaka, Japan -Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("PHD") is pleased to announce today the signing of a memorandum of understanding with an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo") to become strategic partners in Panasonic Automotive Systems Corporation's ("PAS") business. If the transaction based on this memorandum is completed, funds that are managed by Apollo will acquire a portion of PHD's ownership of PAS, of which PHD is currently the sole shareholder, and PAS is expected to become an equity-method affiliate of PHD. The parties will continue discussions on an exclusive basis with the intention of finalizing the details of the agreement by March 31, 2024. PAS was established as a business entity responsible for the Panasonic Group's Automotive business. PAS provides advanced technologies, in areas such as infotainment systems, that contribute to the creation of a comfortable, safe, and secure vehicle. As there is a rapid shift to electric cars and a significant change to vehicle architecture, continued investment will be necessary to achieve sustained growth for the company, especially in software development and electrification, which continue to evolve and advance. Through this partnership, a growth story will be shared, and PAS will gain access to large and new financing opportunities, including for strengthening development of growth businesses. Through a potential future public listing, PAS will realize continued growth as a leading global supplier of automotive infotainment and connectivity system solutions with world class competitiveness and management. PHD will continue to support PAS as a member of the Panasonic Group, who share the same core values based on the business philosophy, and will work together, including with each other group company, to mutually maximize corporate value. https://holdings.panasonic/jp/