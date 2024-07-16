Panasonic : Connect achieved the second highest evaluation in the world at the "Ego4D EgoSchema Challenge" competition, part of the top-tier conference for image recognition, CVPR 2024
July 16, 2024 at 03:04 am EDT
Thus far, image recognition technology has been limited to comprehending events occurring at a specific time and place, such as the presence of people, the existence of objects, or someone holding an item. However, through the development of the AI multi-agent system, we have made it possible to understand and infer the context of long video content, spanning events from the past. We believe that by understanding why a person is there, what they are holding, and what they are trying to do, we can recommend the next actions for the person and extract actions that need modification or improvement from a series of past actions leading up to the present. This capability can be utilized, for instance, to identify inefficient tasks in the manufacturing process at a factory and enable process reevaluation, leading to improvements on the manufacturing floor.
For instance, this development could be utilized to identify inefficient work processes within the production stages of a factory, thereby contributing to improvements on the manufacturing floor. Looking ahead, we will focus on further development aimed at leveraging the AI multi-agent system in areas such as supply chain management, manufacturing, logistics, and distribution, which Panasonic Connect is committed to as its business domains.
Embracing the purpose of "Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow," we are dedicated to realizing a sustainable society where diverse people can live happily by bringing innovation to the forefront.
