Panasonic : Connect to Showcase New KAIROS Products, Innovative Camera-System Technologies and ST 2110 Video Production Solutions Exhibit at 2023 NAB Show

04/05/2023 | 10:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AT-KC200 Kairos Core 200 (Main Frame)
AT-KC200: New mid-range KAIROS with improved performance and functionality (from June 2023)

AT-SFTC10 Touch Control Panel Software
It enables the multi-viewer touch-panel control to be used for switching, macro, scene selection, clip playback and other operations in the KAIROS system. (from June 2023)

AW-UE160W/K 4K-Integrated Camera
New flagship ST 2110 PTZ camera with F14/2,000 lx sensitivity comparable to studio cameras (from March 2023)

AK-PLV100GSJ 4K Studio Camera
ST 2110 4K studio camera with PL lens mount and 5.7K Super 35mm sensor (from March 2023)

AW-UR100 Outdoor-Ready 4K-Integrated Camera
Rugged 4K/60p PTZ camera with diverse interfaces for high-precision video and flexible system configuration (from July-Sept. 2023)

AV-HSW10 Compact Live Switcher
IP-enabled compact live switcher for on-site streaming of high-quality video at lectures, webinars and other live events (from Oct.-Dec. 2023)

Auto-Tracking Upgrade for PTZ Cameras
In-camera auto tracking upgrade (within 2023*) for AW-UE40W/K, AW-UE50W/K and AW-UE80W/K PTZ cameras that can be easily installed and configured

*Available in selected PTZ cameras with free firmware update: AW-UE40W/K & AW-UE50W/K in the third quarter of calendar year 2023 and AW-UE80W/K in the fourth quarter of calendar year.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 02:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
