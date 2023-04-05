Panasonic : Connect to Showcase New KAIROS Products, Innovative Camera-System Technologies and ST 2110 Video Production Solutions Exhibit at 2023 NAB Show

AT-KC200 Kairos Core 200 (Main Frame)
AT-KC200: New mid-range KAIROS with improved performance and functionality (from June 2023)
AT-SFTC10 Touch Control Panel Software
It enables the multi-viewer touch-panel control to be used for switching, macro, scene selection, clip playback and other operations in the KAIROS system. (from June 2023)
AW-UE160W/K 4K-Integrated Camera
New flagship ST 2110 PTZ camera with F14/2,000 lx sensitivity comparable to studio cameras (from March 2023)
AK-PLV100GSJ 4K Studio Camera
ST 2110 4K studio camera with PL lens mount and 5.7K Super 35mm sensor (from March 2023)
AW-UR100 Outdoor-Ready 4K-Integrated Camera
Rugged 4K/60p PTZ camera with diverse interfaces for high-precision video and flexible system configuration (from July-Sept. 2023)
AV-HSW10 Compact Live Switcher
IP-enabled compact live switcher for on-site streaming of high-quality video at lectures, webinars and other live events (from Oct.-Dec. 2023)
Auto-Tracking Upgrade for PTZ Cameras
In-camera auto tracking upgrade (within 2023*) for AW-UE40W/K, AW-UE50W/K and AW-UE80W/K PTZ cameras that can be easily installed and configured
*Available in selected PTZ cameras with free firmware update: AW-UE40W/K & AW-UE50W/K in the third quarter of calendar year 2023 and AW-UE80W/K in the fourth quarter of calendar year.
