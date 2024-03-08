Panasonic : Decides to Invest in Zene, a Provider of Genomic Analysis Services, through the Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund
March 08, 2024 at 01:10 am EST
Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation (https://www.panasonic.com/global/home.html) (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Masahiro Shinada; hereinafter referred to as Panasonic) today announced that it has decided to invest in Zene inc. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masahiro Inoue; hereinafter referred to as Zene), a provider of genomic analysis services and operator of a genomic data analysis platform, through a corporate venture capital fund, commonly known as the Panasonic Kurashi Visionary Fund, jointly managed by Panasonic and SBI Investment Co., Ltd.
With the vision of "making genomes more accessible and common," Zene has been providing corporate customers with highly accurate healthcare services through genomic analysis technology using the Polygenic Risk Score method*. The company's unique service of analyzing genetic information obtained from saliva collected at home or at work. It provides a genomic analysis report that visualizes an individual's constitution, encouraging lifestyle changes. This approach has been well received by health insurance associations and businesses aiming to promote the health of their employees.
Panasonic has been developing products, services, and solutions that support people's lives and contribute to their well-being. The company decided to make this investment with the goal of gaining a range of insights into the future of lifestyles that genomic analysis technology will usher in, and to pursue new innovations. Panasonic will continue to strengthen its open innovation initiatives based on strong partnerships created by investing in promising startups both in Japan and overseas that are competitive in areas closely related to people's lives, such as energy, food infrastructure, spatial infrastructure, and lifestyle.
* A multifactorial analysis that examines the entire genomic information in an integrated manner.
