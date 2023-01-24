Advanced search
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6752)
01/24/2023
1173.50 JPY   +1.56%
01/24Panasonic : Employee Creates a Sustainable Protein Option via the Game Changer Catapult Program
PU
01/17Panasonic : Launches the Campaign “Live Green and Wellness with Gen G” towards a Green, Wellness and Sustainable Lifestyle for Young Generations, Pioneering in Solving the Problem of Global Warming
PU
01/13U.S. to lend ioneer $700 million for Nevada lithium mine
RE
Panasonic : Employee Creates a Sustainable Protein Option via the Game Changer Catapult Program

01/24/2023 | 11:07pm EST
Ron's brainchild is the cultivation of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) and processing it into "insect meal" to provide a more sustainable source of high quality animal based protein.

"I started raising black solider flies, which is a safe and superior insect species to cultivate, about four years ago and developed the knowledge regarding how to raise them in an artificial environment. So far, I have literally raised millions of bugs over roughly 50 generations," the newly minted insect farmer says.

BSFL, which has been approved for use in adult dog and cat foods and treats by the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) in the United States, is a sustainable ingredient that adds nutritional value to an animal's diet through its antimicrobial and prebiotic qualities. It is a complete animal protein with all nine essential amino acids.

According to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the nutritional value of insects is not less than the nutritional value of other protein sources such as chicken, beef, pork and fish, and even surpasses these traditional proteins in some instances.

Yet consumable meats from cattle, poultry and other livestock require substantially more food, water and land resources than similar amounts of protein produced from insect farming, which have rapid time-to-maturity and high reproduction rates.

Ron Whiteford's game changing BSFL business will be catapulted into the realm of sustainable agriculture by means of reduced raising and growing time, less use of water and space, and lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Sustainable agricultural, manufacturing and business processes have emerged as important factors motivating customer choice, and both animal feed and pet food brands have responded by making sustainable ingredients part of their value statement to consumers. One noted on its website that the amount of protein that can be produced per year on one acre of land is 1,000,000 lbs. (453,592 kg) with the cultivation of BSFL, as compared to 192 lbs. (87 kg) with cattle and 265 pounds (120 kg) with poultry.

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
