Osaka, Japan, November 20, 2023 - Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, announced that the company completed a project to relocate its dry battery factory and that the Nishikinohama Factory (Kaizuka City, Osaka) today launched full-scale production of AA, AAA, C, and D alkaline batteries.

This CO 2 -free factory*2 which makes effective use of clean energy is the company's only dry battery production site in Japan. It manufactures high-quality dry batteries, including EVOLTA NEO, which was recognized as the "Longest lasting AA alkaline (LR6) battery cell*3" by Guinness World Records™ title, and supplies products mainly to the domestic market.

This year, Panasonic's energy related business marked the 100th anniversary from 1923, when (the then) Matsushita Electric Housewares Manufacturing Works marketed the bullet-shaped battery-powered bicycle lamp and the Excel Dry Battery for the lamp. Since the launch of in-house production of dry batteries in 1931, the company has continued to meet demand for dry batteries in Japan mainly from the Moriguchi Factory, where the company is headquartered. Panasonic Energy's dry batteries are widely used as an energy source that can be used anytime, anywhere to underpin the "happiness in our daily lives" and as an emergency energy source in the event of disasters, which have occurred increasingly frequently in recent years. Panasonic Energy also deploys its business globally. In 2020, it became the first Japanese company to ship a cumulative total of 200 billion dry batteries worldwide.