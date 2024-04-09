Panasonic : Entertainment & Communication Releases Delivery of KAIROS for Broadcast Controllers in Collaboration with KAIROS Alliance Partners
April 08, 2024 at 09:06 pm EDT
Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that, in collaboration with KAIROS Alliance Partners, the IT/IP platform KAIROS, which supports live production for broadcasters, is being delivered to customers worldwide.
The KAIROS open-architecture is characterized by easy linkage with external devices and third-party systems. For this reason, Panasonic has consistently collaborated with manufacturers and suppliers in the IT and video industries to expand and integrate KAIROS' systems and respond to the latest technologies to support the video production of customers in the broadcast and video industries.
For example, Broadcast Control System (BCS) will be able to promote the automation of operations and contribute to the efficiency of the entire system and, ultimately, broadcasting operations. KAIROS is collaborating with leading BCS vendors and their system, Evertz's MAGNUM-OS, EVS' Cerebrum and LAWO's VSM Broadcast Control System and has been delivered to a total of seven projects worldwide (Japan: 1 broadcaster, Europe: 3 broadcasters, USA: 1 sports management company, 1 event company, and 1 financial company).
In addition, by 2024, more than 50 manufacturers and suppliers are KAIROS Alliance Partners, collaborating on various aspects of the production ecosystem.
In commenting on working with Panasonic, KAIROS Alliance Partners said;
Panasonic Corporation published this content on
09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 April 2024 01:05:08 UTC.
