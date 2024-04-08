Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. announced today the new mainframe Kairos Core 200 AT-KC200L1 and software version 1.7 for the KAIROS IT/IP platform. The AT-KC200L1, which supports SDI I/O as standard, and the new function smart routing function in version 1.7, provide customers in a wide range of video production, including not only broadcasting, events, sports but also corporates and educational markets, with improved video quality and productivity using KAIROS. The new mainframe will be on display at the Panasonic Connect booth (#C3310), NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 14 to 17.

The AT-KC200L1 is a mainframe equipped with essentially the same functions as the second-generation Kairos Core 200 (AT-KC200) announced in June 2023, and supports 24 inputs / 12 outputs (FHD) as standard*1. Therefore, KAIROS, with unlimited number of layers as GPU allows and CANVAS function for unrestricted video production free from resolution and angle of view, intuitive and easy operability with macro functions and an IP-connected control panel and high scalability due to the software-based system, offers more flexible video production to customers using SDI-based video production system. In addition, up to 32 inputs/16 outputs (FHD) can be supported by installing the optional product AT-KC20M1 SDI I/O Board, released in February 2024*2.