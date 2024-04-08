Panasonic : Entertainment & Communication Releases the new mainframe AT-KC200L1 supports SDI as standard and Software version 1.7 available for Smart Routing
April 07, 2024 at 09:10 pm EDT
Share
Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd. announced today the new mainframe Kairos Core 200 AT-KC200L1 and software version 1.7 for the KAIROS IT/IP platform. The AT-KC200L1, which supports SDI I/O as standard, and the new function smart routing function in version 1.7, provide customers in a wide range of video production, including not only broadcasting, events, sports but also corporates and educational markets, with improved video quality and productivity using KAIROS. The new mainframe will be on display at the Panasonic Connect booth (#C3310), NAB Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 14 to 17.
The AT-KC200L1 is a mainframe equipped with essentially the same functions as the second-generation Kairos Core 200 (AT-KC200) announced in June 2023, and supports 24 inputs / 12 outputs (FHD) as standard*1. Therefore, KAIROS, with unlimited number of layers as GPU allows and CANVAS function for unrestricted video production free from resolution and angle of view, intuitive and easy operability with macro functions and an IP-connected control panel and high scalability due to the software-based system, offers more flexible video production to customers using SDI-based video production system. In addition, up to 32 inputs/16 outputs (FHD) can be supported by installing the optional product AT-KC20M1 SDI I/O Board, released in February 2024*2.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Panasonic Corporation published this content on
08 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 April 2024 01:09:04 UTC.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Corporation) specializes in manufacturing and marketing of consumer electronic equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- domestic equipments, appliances and audiovisual equipment (42.5%): lighting devices, photovoltaic devices, wiring devices, health and care devices, furnishing materials, air conditioning and ventilation equipments, air purifiers, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, irons, microwaves, fans, cooking appliances, dishwashers, TVs, digital cameras, audio and video equipment, fixed telephones, showcases, etc.;
- electronic and electromechanical components (13.2%): relays, switches, power supply systems, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, materials for electronic circuits, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc.;
- automotive multimedia equipment and electronic accessories (12.4%);
- avionics, industrial automation, communication and entertainment systems (10.8%): in-flight entertainment and communication systems, electronic component assembly machines, welding equipment, projectors, professional audio-visual systems, computers, tablets, mobile communication systems and equipment, etc.;
- energy storage systems (8.9%): cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, dry batteries, primary/secondary lithium batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, lithium-ion batteries, energy storage modules and systems;
- other (12.2%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (43.2%), China (13.4%), Asia (14.7%), Americas (18.7%) and Europe (10%).