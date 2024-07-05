Panasonic : FY24 Strategy Unveiled for Middle East & Africa at the Annual Dealers Convention
July 04, 2024 at 11:08 pm EDT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) unveiled its strategic roadmap for FY24, at the Annual Dealers Convention on May 28, 2024, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric strategies. Building on the impressive business performance in 2023, the company is poised for another year of exceptional growth and expansion. The announcement highlighted targeted investments aimed at expanding market presence through strategic partnerships, product diversification, and genuine customer-centricity. Key promotions within the senior leadership team underscore Panasonic's commitment to driving business forward and meeting the rapidly growing demand for cutting-edge technologies across the MEA region.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Corporation) specializes in manufacturing and marketing of consumer electronic equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- domestic equipments, appliances and audiovisual equipment (42.5%): lighting devices, photovoltaic devices, wiring devices, health and care devices, furnishing materials, air conditioning and ventilation equipments, air purifiers, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, irons, microwaves, fans, cooking appliances, dishwashers, TVs, digital cameras, audio and video equipment, fixed telephones, showcases, etc.;
- electronic and electromechanical components (13.2%): relays, switches, power supply systems, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, materials for electronic circuits, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc.;
- automotive multimedia equipment and electronic accessories (12.4%);
- avionics, industrial automation, communication and entertainment systems (10.8%): in-flight entertainment and communication systems, electronic component assembly machines, welding equipment, projectors, professional audio-visual systems, computers, tablets, mobile communication systems and equipment, etc.;
- energy storage systems (8.9%): cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, dry batteries, primary/secondary lithium batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, lithium-ion batteries, energy storage modules and systems;
- other (12.2%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (43.2%), China (13.4%), Asia (14.7%), Americas (18.7%) and Europe (10%).