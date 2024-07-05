Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa (PMMAF) unveiled its strategic roadmap for FY24, at the Annual Dealers Convention on May 28, 2024, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric strategies. Building on the impressive business performance in 2023, the company is poised for another year of exceptional growth and expansion. The announcement highlighted targeted investments aimed at expanding market presence through strategic partnerships, product diversification, and genuine customer-centricity. Key promotions within the senior leadership team underscore Panasonic's commitment to driving business forward and meeting the rapidly growing demand for cutting-edge technologies across the MEA region.