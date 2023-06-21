Panasonic : Olympic Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Helps to Engage Generation Z in the Sustainability Debate

As part of the Panasonic's GREEN IMPACT program and its target of zero CO 2 emissions by 2030, in Brazil the company will be investing more than 60 million US dollars in the expansion of the zero-CO 2 emission Extrema plant, which produces refrigerators and washing machines. Reused water is used to cool the plant's machinery, and 100% of surplus or damaged materials from the production line are recycled. The company has planted trees to help offset its emissions.

The company also has ambitious plans to produce its own electricity at the plant from solar panels. In partnership with the company Pontoon Clean Tech, it expects by 2024 to produce 50% of its total electricity requirement itself.

Drawing on her experience as an Olympic sportswoman, Rebeca offers a final suggestion as to how young people can help achieve a more sustainable society. "We can get places by ourselves, but doing it as a team, with others, is so much better. Little by little, we can all get there and change the world."