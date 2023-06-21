Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:14:05 2023-06-21 am EDT
1660.50 JPY   +0.54%
12:05aPanasonic : Olympic Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Helps to Engage Generation Z in the Sustainability Debate
PU
06/19Nouveau Monde Graphite Provided Commercial Update
MT
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic : Olympic Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Helps to Engage Generation Z in the Sustainability Debate

06/21/2023 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As part of the Panasonic's GREEN IMPACT program and its target of zero CO2 emissions by 2030, in Brazil the company will be investing more than 60 million US dollars in the expansion of the zero-CO2 emission Extrema plant, which produces refrigerators and washing machines. Reused water is used to cool the plant's machinery, and 100% of surplus or damaged materials from the production line are recycled. The company has planted trees to help offset its emissions.

The company also has ambitious plans to produce its own electricity at the plant from solar panels. In partnership with the company Pontoon Clean Tech, it expects by 2024 to produce 50% of its total electricity requirement itself.

Drawing on her experience as an Olympic sportswoman, Rebeca offers a final suggestion as to how young people can help achieve a more sustainable society. "We can get places by ourselves, but doing it as a team, with others, is so much better. Little by little, we can all get there and change the world."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Panasonic Corporation published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 04:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12:05aPanasonic : Olympic Gymnast Rebeca Andrade Helps to Engage Generation Z in the Sustainabil..
PU
06/19Nouveau Monde Graphite Provided Commercial Update
MT
06/16Inside the race to remake lithium extraction for EV batteries
RE
06/16Factbox-DLE companies racing to reshape global lithium production
RE
06/16INESA Clarifies Equity Transfer Allegations Involving Panasonic Microwave Oven
MT
06/13How could solid-state batteries improve next-gen EVs?
RE
06/09Panasonic Connect Expands Audio, Visual and AV Solution Portfolios to Power Immersive E..
AQ
06/09Truckee Meadows Community College and Panasonic Energy Join Together to Promote Advance..
AQ
06/09Panasonic : Trial Introduction of an Internal Carbon Pricing System, Using the Amount of C..
PU
06/08Chinese energy storage, battery firms consider big investments in Vietnam -sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 186 B 57 903 M 57 903 M
Net income 2023 214 B 1 512 M 1 512 M
Net Debt 2023 744 B 5 265 M 5 265 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 3 855 B 27 267 M 27 267 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
EV / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 235 714
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 1 651,50 JPY
Average target price 1 687,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION49.93%27 397
SONY GROUP CORPORATION36.22%118 920
LG ELECTRONICS INC.43.01%16 593
SHARP CORPORATION-15.41%3 659
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.59.60%3 439
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED16.24%3 385
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer