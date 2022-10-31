Panasonic : Presentation materials with note

By segment: Profit revised downward for Connect, Automotive, and Industry;
Tax credit from US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) assumed in FY23 4Q (for Energy) not yet factored in
* Net profit attributable to Panasonic Holdings Corporation stockholders
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results
First, the summary of the consolidated financial results for FY23 2Q.
Overall sales increased from the same quarter of FY22 due to the increased sales of Lifestyle, Automotive, and Energy, as well as the consolidation of Blue Yonder,
and by currency translation.
Adjusted operating profit was at the same level as FY22, despite increased sales.
This is due mainly to the increased fixed costs aiming for growth in Lifestyle and Energy. Such efforts as price revisions were able to offset the impact of raw material price hikes.
Operating profit and net profit decreased due to the impact of recognition of a gain in FY22: 58.3 billion yen from the re-evaluation of existing equity in Blue Yonder upon acquisition.
FCF improved from FY22 with the completion of the Blue Yonder acquisition. However, it was below the level of net profit due to strategically increased inventories responding to semiconductor shortages and other factors.
For the full-year forecast for FY23, Groupwide sales is revised upward due to currency translation. However, profit is revised downward.
Looking by segment, profits of Connect, Automotive and Industry are revised downward.
Based on the recently enacted US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), tax credit is assumed in FY23 4Q for the Energy segment. However, this positive impact is not yet factored into the forecast, since the corresponding bylaws are not yet determined.
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Fiscal 2023Full-YearFinancial Forecast
I will explain the details of the consolidated financial results for FY23 2Q from the next slide.
FY23 2Q Financial Results
(yen: billions)
FY23 2Q
FY22 2Q
Difference / vs. FY22
Sales
2,090.0
1,741.2
+20%
+348.8
（+9%) ***
（+152.2) ***
Adjusted OP*
80.2
(3.8%)
80.3
(4.6%)
±0%
-0.1
(% to sales)
Other income/loss**
5.9
16.5
-10.6
Operating profit
86.1
(4.1%)
96.8
(5.6%)
-11%
-10.7
(% to sales)
Non-operating income/loss
7.0
0.5
+6.5
Profit before income taxes
93.1
(4.5%)
97.3
(5.6%)
-4%
-4.2
(% to sales)
Net profit attributable to
58.4
(2.8%)
76.5
(4.4%)
-24%
-18.1
Panasonic Holdings Corporation
stockholders (% to sales)
EBITDA**** (% to sales)
193.8
(9.3%)
185.9
(10.7%)
+4%
+7.9
Exchange
1
US dollar
138 yen
110 yen
1
Euro
139 yen
130 yen
rates
1
Renminbi
20.2 yen
17.0 yen
Sales - Cost of sales - SG&A
"Other income (expenses), net" + "Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method" as indicated in the Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss of the news release
Excluding effect of exchange rates
Total amount of Operating profit, Depreciation (Tangible assets including property, plant and equipment/ Right-of-use assets) and Amortization (Intangible assets). Adjusted with:
amount equivalent to depreciation corresponding to underlying assets that are applied with Lease accounting treatment as a lessor
impact of temporary accounting treatment related to "re-evaluation of assets and liabilities" upon Blue Yonder acquisition
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results
This slide shows the consolidated financial results for FY23 2Q.
Overall sales increased to 2,090.0 billion yen by 20% from FY22 2Q.
Sales in real terms, excluding the effect of exchange rates, increased by 9%. Adjusted operating profit was 80.2 billion yen, the same level as FY22.
Other income/loss decreased by 10.6 billion yen due to the impact from a one-time gain of 58.3 billion yen in FY22, related to the acquisition of Blue Yonder. However, excluding this impact, other income/loss steadily improved due mainly to reduced restructuring expenses.
Operating profit and net profit decreased by 10.7 billion yen and 18.1 billion yen, respectively.
FY23 2Q Results by Segment
(yen: billions)
Sales
vs. FY22
Adjusted
FY22
Other
FY22
OP
FY22
(Excl. effect of
OP
income/
exchange
Difference
Difference
(% to sales)
Difference
(% to sales)
loss
rates)
Lifestyle
877.0
+18%
32.6
+2.9
2.8
+18.2
35.4
+21.1
(+8%)
3.7%
4.0%
Automotive
323.0
+36%
0.1
+4.7
-2.0
+0.2
-1.9
+4.9
(+24%)
0.0%
-0.6%
Connect
273.1
+26%
-0.3
-5.6
-0.6
-47.7
-0.9
-53.3
(+12%)
-0.1%
-0.3%
Industry
299.5
+10%
19.4
-2.7
2.6
+5.2
22.0
+2.5
(-2%)
6.5%
7.3%
Energy
242.0
+28%
13.9
-5.2
-1.5
-1.2
12.4
-6.4
(+5%)
5.7%
5.1%
Other/
75.4
-
14.5
+5.8
4.6
+14.7
19.1
+20.5
Eliminations &
adjustments
Total
2,090.0
+20%
80.2
-0.1
5.9
-10.6
86.1
-10.7
(+9%)
3.8%
4.1%
EBITDA*
FY22
(% to sales)
Difference
*1
60.8 +23.0
6.9%
13.1 +5.6
4.0%
**
17.9 -43.3
6.5%
*2
36.6 +4.1
12.2%
***
29.0 -3.4
12.0%
*3
36.4 +21.9
193.8 +7.9
9.3%
Note: Management accounting adjustments to sales prices, which had been included in "Eliminations and adjustments," are included in each segment from FY23. (FY22 results have also been reclassified to conform to the presentation for FY23)
Total amount of Operating profit, Depreciation (Tangible assets including property, plant and equipment / Right-of-use assets) and Amortization (Intangible assets)
Adjusted with impact of temporary accounting treatment related to "re-evaluation of assets and liabilities" upon Blue Yonder acquisition
Additionally adjusted with the amount equivalent to depreciation corresponding to underlying assets that are applied with Lease accounting treatment as a lessor
Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results
This slide shows the results by segment.
I will explain the analysis of comparison with FY22 in the next few slides.
4
