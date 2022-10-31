Panasonic : Presentation materials with note

Summary of FY23 2Q Financial Results

Impact of recognition of one-time gains in other income/loss in FY22 2Q

(re-evaluation of existing equity in Blue Yonder upon acquisition: 58.3 billion yen)

Tax credit from US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) assumed in FY23 4Q (for Energy) not yet factored in

* Net profit attributable to Panasonic Holdings Corporation stockholders

First, the summary of the consolidated financial results for FY23 2Q.

Overall sales increased from the same quarter of FY22 due to the increased sales of Lifestyle, Automotive, and Energy, as well as the consolidation of Blue Yonder,

and by currency translation.

Adjusted operating profit was at the same level as FY22, despite increased sales.

This is due mainly to the increased fixed costs aiming for growth in Lifestyle and Energy. Such efforts as price revisions were able to offset the impact of raw material price hikes.

Operating profit and net profit decreased due to the impact of recognition of a gain in FY22: 58.3 billion yen from the re-evaluation of existing equity in Blue Yonder upon acquisition.

FCF improved from FY22 with the completion of the Blue Yonder acquisition. However, it was below the level of net profit due to strategically increased inventories responding to semiconductor shortages and other factors.

For the full-year forecast for FY23, Groupwide sales is revised upward due to currency translation. However, profit is revised downward.

Looking by segment, profits of Connect, Automotive and Industry are revised downward.