Official PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION press release
Panasonic : Starts Operating Its New R&D Building in Malaysia Responsible for Developing Air Conditioning Equipment for ASEAN and Europe
December 07, 2023 at 11:05 pm EST
Share
Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation today announced that its Heating & Ventilation A/C Company has recently started the operation of a new building, constructed at Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning R&D Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter referred to as PAPARADMY) in Malaysia. This new building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including the Company's first multi-purpose laboratory for simultaneously testing water heaters and air conditioning equipment, designed to shorten the lead time for developing air conditioning equipment for the global market, mainly in ASEAN and Europe, and allowing it to accelerate development that meets local needs.
The Company possesses two subsidiaries in Malaysia: Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter referred to as PAPAMY), which is a production and sales site for room air conditioners, commercial air conditioners, air-to-water heat pumps (hereinafter referred to as A2W), etc.; and PAPARADMY, which is a research and development site. PAPAMY was founded in 1973 and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.
In ASEAN, as the population increases, the construction of large structures, including buildings is progressing, and demand for commercial air conditioners remains strong. Global market expansion also continues in the product fields of air conditioners that use highly energy-saving heat pump technology, A2W, and hydronic systems for commercial use. The Company will, as part of its response to these developments, enhance its research and development capabilities through the operation of the new R&D building. The new building is adjacent to the current PAPARADMY building that accommodates laboratories and offices. It has three floors and a gross floor area of 10,900 square meters. Offices are located on the third floor in preparation for future increases in staff members, and a range of laboratories are provided on the first and second floors. Below is a brief description of the building.
Panasonic Corporation published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 04:04:17 UTC.
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Corporation) specializes in manufacturing and marketing of consumer electronic equipments. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by family of products as follows:
- domestic equipments, appliances and audiovisual equipment (42.5%): lighting devices, photovoltaic devices, wiring devices, health and care devices, furnishing materials, air conditioning and ventilation equipments, air purifiers, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, dryers, vacuum cleaners, irons, microwaves, fans, cooking appliances, dishwashers, TVs, digital cameras, audio and video equipment, fixed telephones, showcases, etc.;
- electronic and electromechanical components (13.2%): relays, switches, power supply systems, industrial motors and sensors, capacitors, coils, resistors, materials for electronic circuits, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc.;
- automotive multimedia equipment and electronic accessories (12.4%);
- avionics, industrial automation, communication and entertainment systems (10.8%): in-flight entertainment and communication systems, electronic component assembly machines, welding equipment, projectors, professional audio-visual systems, computers, tablets, mobile communication systems and equipment, etc.;
- energy storage systems (8.9%): cylindrical lithium-ion batteries, dry batteries, primary/secondary lithium batteries, nickel-metal hydride batteries, lithium-ion batteries, energy storage modules and systems;
- other (12.2%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (43.2%), China (13.4%), Asia (14.7%), Americas (18.7%) and Europe (10%).