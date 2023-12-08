Osaka, Japan - Panasonic Corporation today announced that its Heating & Ventilation A/C Company has recently started the operation of a new building, constructed at Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning R&D Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter referred to as PAPARADMY) in Malaysia. This new building is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including the Company's first multi-purpose laboratory for simultaneously testing water heaters and air conditioning equipment, designed to shorten the lead time for developing air conditioning equipment for the global market, mainly in ASEAN and Europe, and allowing it to accelerate development that meets local needs.

The Company possesses two subsidiaries in Malaysia: Panasonic Appliances Air-Conditioning Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (hereinafter referred to as PAPAMY), which is a production and sales site for room air conditioners, commercial air conditioners, air-to-water heat pumps (hereinafter referred to as A2W), etc.; and PAPARADMY, which is a research and development site. PAPAMY was founded in 1973 and celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

In ASEAN, as the population increases, the construction of large structures, including buildings is progressing, and demand for commercial air conditioners remains strong. Global market expansion also continues in the product fields of air conditioners that use highly energy-saving heat pump technology, A2W, and hydronic systems for commercial use. The Company will, as part of its response to these developments, enhance its research and development capabilities through the operation of the new R&D building. The new building is adjacent to the current PAPARADMY building that accommodates laboratories and offices. It has three floors and a gross floor area of 10,900 square meters. Offices are located on the third floor in preparation for future increases in staff members, and a range of laboratories are provided on the first and second floors. Below is a brief description of the building.