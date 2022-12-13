Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Panasonic Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6752   JP3866800000

PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(6752)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-13 am EST
1219.00 JPY   -0.25%
09:04aPanasonic agrees to supply EV batteries to Lucid Group
RE
03:01aPAN1781 BLE Module from Panasonic Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics
AQ
12/12Panasonic : Empowers Indian Consumers to Turn Sustainability Consciousness into Action
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Panasonic agrees to supply EV batteries to Lucid Group

12/13/2022 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Panasonic Corp is pictured at the CEATEC JAPAN 2017 in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc battery maker Panasonic Holdings on Tuesday said it had concluded an agreement to supply lithium-ion batteries to electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group as the Japanese company seeks to expand its customer.

"Partnerships with technology-leading EV manufacturers such as Lucid are critical to our mission," Kazuo Tadanobu, the head of Panasonic's energy business said in a press release.

Nearly all of Panasonic's automotive battery production currently goes to Tesla as the leading U.S. EV makers rapidly expands output. While Panasonic, which plans to build a new $4 billion battery plant in Kansas, is benefiting from that ballooning demand, officials at the Japanese company are also wary about relying to heavily on one customer.

Lucid will use Panasonic batteries in its long-range Lucid Air and its Gravity SUV, which will begin production in 2024, the company said.

In August Lucid halved its EV production forecast blaming extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges. The company, which says it has 37,000 reservations, now expects to produce between 6,000 and 7,000 luxury electric vehicles this year.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LUCID GROUP, INC. -4.61% 8.28 Delayed Quote.-78.24%
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION -0.25% 1219 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
TESLA, INC. -6.27% 167.82 Delayed Quote.-49.17%
All news about PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
09:04aPanasonic agrees to supply EV batteries to Lucid Group
RE
03:01aPAN1781 BLE Module from Panasonic Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electroni..
AQ
12/12Panasonic : Empowers Indian Consumers to Turn Sustainability Consciousness into Action
PU
12/08Term "Can" Not Be Used As An Escape Route From Arbitration
AQ
12/02Panasonic : Shares Its Contributions to Net Zero through Panasonic GREEN IMPACT and Advoca..
PU
12/01Panasonic Manufacturing Malaysia's Profit, Revenue Soar in Fiscal Q2; Shares Jump 5%
MT
11/29IT Buyers Urged to Address the Sustainability Gap by Breaking Technology Refresh Cycles
AQ
11/22MarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 22, 2..
MS
11/22Transcript : Panasonic Holdings Corporation - Special Call
CI
11/17Sumitomo Metal aims to boost battery materials output
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 073 B 58 718 M 58 718 M
Net income 2023 241 B 1 753 M 1 753 M
Net Debt 2023 380 B 2 763 M 2 763 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,9x
Yield 2023 2,57%
Capitalization 2 852 B 20 746 M 20 746 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 238 831
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Panasonic Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 1 222,00 JPY
Average target price 1 462,88 JPY
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuki Kusumi Executive Officer
Hirokazu Umeda Manager-Accounting Business Management Group
Kazuhiro Tsuga Manager-Multimedia Development Center
Tatsuo Ogawa Chief Technology Officer & Executive Officer
Hajime Tamaoki Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-3.40%20 746
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-24.87%97 729
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-34.93%11 757
SHARP CORPORATION-21.20%4 916
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-27.64%2 874
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-19.66%2 703