Osaka, Japan - On September 26, 2023, Panasonic Holding Corporation (hereafter the "Company") released its Integrated Report (former Annual Report) 2023, which is now available for viewing on its Investors Relation (IR) website:

https://holdings.panasonic/global/corporate/investors/library/annual-report.html

This report is intended to provide investors as well as a wide range of other stakeholders of the Company with both financial and non-financial information for a deeper understanding of the Company that includes its management strategies, business performance and financial conditions, and environmental and corporate governance initiatives.

In this 2023 edition, the Company elaborate on its value creation process and its medium- to long-term strategy toward achieving "an ideal society with affluence both in matter and mind."

The report also discusses how the Company identifies materiality to help itself further improve sustainability management.